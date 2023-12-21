The nation in brief: ‘Sahara Sue Doe’ named after 44 years

'Sahara Sue Doe' named after 44 years

LAS VEGAS -- A body discovered in an open field in 1979 near what is today a busy intersection of the Las Vegas Strip has been identified as that of a teenager from Ohio who had left home that year in search of her biological father, authorities have announced.

She was 19-year-old Gwenn Marie Story, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday. For 44 years, she was known only as "Sahara Sue Doe," nicknamed for the intersection where she was found.

Police said Tuesday that advancements in DNA testing led to the identification last month.

According to police, a man discovered the body on the night of Aug. 14, 1979, while walking through a vacant lot near the northern edge of the Las Vegas Strip. She had wavy hair, and her fingernails and toenails were painted red.

Today, the nearby Strat Hotel looms large over that intersection, which features the Sahara hotel-casino.

Authorities believe the victim had died within 24 hours before the body's discovery, according to an entry detailing the case in a database maintained by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

An autopsy revealed that she had been the victim of a homicide, police said, but investigators weren't able to identify her until they partnered with a private DNA testing laboratory last September.

Murder suspect nabbed in Connecticut

GROTON, Conn. -- A man wanted in the killing of a television news anchor's mother in Vermont in February was captured at a Connecticut hotel Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Shawn Conlon, 44, was arrested in Groton by marshals, local police and Rhode Island State Police. Authorities said Conlon was arraigned in a Connecticut court later Wednesday and detained in lieu of $1 million bail, pending extradition to Vermont to face a second-degree murder charge.

Claudia Voight, 73, of Windham, Vt., died in her home Feb. 20. She was the mother of Heidi Voight, an NBC Connecticut news anchor and Miss Connecticut 2006.

Law enforcement officials initially believed she suffered from a medical event but later determined she died from neck compression that was detectable only during an autopsy.

In new details released Wednesday, Vermont State Police said Conlon rented a room in Claudia Voight's home and stopped paying rent in late 2022 but remained in the home until he is alleged to have attacked and killed her in February 2023. The reason for the attack was not disclosed.

Heidi Voight did not immediately return an email message Wednesday. On her Facebook page, she posted "HALLELUJAH."

Indiana falling short on Medicaid funds

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana's initial estimate for Medicaid expenses is nearly $1 billion short of its now-predicted need, state lawmakers learned in a report that ignited concern over the state's budget and access to the low-income health care program.

A December outlook found that Medicaid is predicted to need $984 million more than what was thought in April, when the state's biennium budget was finalized.

State Budget Director Zachary Jackson said the forecast used to develop the budget allowed Indiana to move $525 million from Medicaid to the state's general fund in July. The state has directed that $271 million of that money be moved back to Medicaid to address the shortfall of the past year, he said.

According to the predictions presented to lawmakers on Tuesday, the state will need to appropriate $255.2 million more for the program before July 2024 and $457.9 million more for the next year.

DNA brings charge in student's '03 killing

PHILADELPHIA -- A man accused of slashing people with a large knife while riding a bicycle on a trail in Philadelphia in recent weeks has been formally charged in the cold-case rape and slaying of a medical student that occurred among a series of high-profile sexual assaults in a large city park two decades ago.

Elias Diaz, 46, was arraigned Wednesday on murder, rape and other counts in the 2003 slaying of Rebecca Park. He was ordered held without bail pending a Jan. 8 preliminary hearing. He had been held on aggravated assault and other counts in the attacks or attempted attacks in late November and early December, where police say he used a machete-type knife against people on the Pennypack Park trail in northeast Philadelphia.

The Defender Association of Philadelphia, listed as representing him in both the 2003 case and the recent attacks, declined comment earlier on all charges.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford Jr. said Diaz's DNA appeared to connect him to the 2003 strangulation killing of Park in the city's sprawling Fairmount Park and perhaps to several other sexual attacks there. Park, 30, a fourth-year student at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine from Olney, Md., vanished after going running in the park in July 2003. Her body was found buried under wood and leaves on a steep hillside in the park, about 200 feet off the road, authorities said.



