School news: Shenandoah Conservatory, Phi Kappa Phi, University of Arkansas

Lee University

Alisha Ann Strode Willett of Cane Hill graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Ministry Leadership, Counseling from Lee University during the 189th commencement exercises on Dec. 9, 2023.

Strode Willett was among the 200 students who received undergraduate and graduate diplomas.

Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in Cleveland, Tenn.

_

Kettering University

Nicholas Buchholz of Springdale has been elected the A-Section Kettering Student Government (KSG) council member of the Academic Council for the winter 2024 term.

Buchholz is majoring in mechanical engineering and is a member of the class of 2025.

Kettering University, based in Flint, Mich., is a private nonprofit university world-renowned for its engineering, mathematics, business, and science programs.

_

MSOE

Reza Usmani, from Fort Smith, graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) in spring 2023. Usmani received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering with Honors.

Students with a cumulative GPA of 3.70 or above are listed as having graduated with "High Honors." Undergraduate students with a cumulative GPA between 3.20 and 3.69 are listed as having graduated with "Honors."

Milwaukee School of Engineering, based in Milwaukee, Wis., is an independent, non-profit university founded in 1903.

__

University of Arkansas

Ani-ya Beasley, a senior majoring in African and African American studies and history, has been awarded a Curtis H. Sykes Memorial Grant of $4,000 from the Black History Commission of Arkansas.

Beasley, who is part of the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas, competed alongside professional researchers and large community organizations to win this grant, her first, to support research in the Arkansas State Archives.

Beasley's research focuses on the Black community in Hot Springs in the 19th and early 20th century.

Beyond her work bringing the contributions of Black Arkansans to light, Beasley has served the university community as the head ambassador for African and African American studies; president of Sankofa, the RSO for African and African American Studies; and community chair of the U of A Distinguished Lectures Committee.

_

Shenandoah Conservatory

Shenandoah Conservatory has announced the winners of the 2023-24 Student Soloists Competition. The final round of the competition was held at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in Armstrong Concert Hall.

Mikayla Hatfield, of Van Buren, was one of the six winners.

Hatfield, a soprano, (Master of Music in Performance -- Voice; Doctor of Musical Arts in Performance -- Voice) studies with opera producing director and adjunct artist-in-residence of voice Nancy Gustafson, M.M.

The winners of this year's competition will be featured in a performance with the Shenandoah Conservatory Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17.

Established in 1875, Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va., is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with wide-ranging education.

_

Phi Kappa Phi

Brenda Lee of Fort Smith was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Lee was initiated at University of Maryland Global Campus.

Lee is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897.

_

Ole Miss

More than 3,100 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2023. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.

Among them were:

Gwendelyn Gardner of Bella Vista, who majored in International Studies and Spanish; Xavier Martin of Fort Smith, Biological Science; Mercy Trahan of Fort Smith, Psychology; Gage Regier of Rogers, Psychology; Hunter Beringer of Bentonville, Marketing; Andrew Griffith of Bentonville, General Business; Ryan Roark of Fayetteville, Finance; Maren Martfeld of Springdale, Integrated Marketing Communications.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university in Oxford, Miss.

Lee University

James Pierce Phillips of Clarksville graduated with a Master of Science in Higher Education Administration from Lee University during the 188th commencement exercises on July 29, 2023.

Phillips was among more than 160 students who received undergraduate and graduate diplomas.

Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in Cleveland, Tenn.

Missouri State

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the Dean's List.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 1,100 students were named to the summer 2023 Dean's List, including these local students:

Katelyn Palmer of Bentonville; Sydney Gonzales of Rogers; Lyndsey Williams Rogers; Abbey Smith of Springdale; Maci Bartholomew of Centerton; Lanette Hollander of Harrison; Ashley Walker of Harrison; and Lily DeSpain of Springdale.

Missouri State University, located in Springfield, is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs.

Palmer College

Dylan Murrell of Kingston has been named to the spring 2023 trimester Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida Campus in Port Orange, Fla.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange.

Emporia State

Ted Charter of Fort Smith graduated from Emporia State University in May 2023 with a Master of Arts degree in history.

Emporia State is located in Emporia, Kan.

Bradley University

Shyann Graham of Fayetteville graduated with a Master of Science degree from Bradley University in May. Graham's major was Nutrition and Dietetics.

Graham was among more than 900 students who earned degrees.

Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Ill., with nearly 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

_

NWTI

The Technology and Maintenance Council's National Technicians Skills Competition, better known as the "TMCSuper Tech Annual Skills Competition," was held Sept. 17-21 in Cleveland, Ohio. The eighth annual contest also included the TMCFuture Tech National Competition for post-high school students. The event's main emphasis is diesel truck technology and is supported by the American Trucking Association.

The national student competition was held Sept. 18 and consisted of navigating a set of different skill stations. Representing Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale from the Diesel Tech Medium/Heavy Truck Program were Josh Waldrep, Ethan Camp and Colton Bell. Waldrep finished in third place in the overall competition while garnering first place in both ASE Testing and Lubricants/Fuel.

NWTI offers training and education in eight diploma programs plus several different adult basic education and many secondary education classes.

__

Send school news to ourtown@nwaonline.com.