Shiloah baseball coach arrested on suspicion of DWI

SPRINGDALE -- Shiloh Christian School's head baseball coach was arrested Monday in connection with driving while intoxicated, according to arrest records from the Washington County Detention Center.

According to booking information, Joshua Salsbury, 32, of 342 Tartaglia Ave. in Tontitown, was arrested by Tontitown police and taken to the jail at 11:57 p.m.. He was released at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning on a $830 bond and given a Feb. 7 court date in Elm Springs District Court.

School officials could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Salsbury has been the baseball coach at Shiloh since 2019.

Salsbury was a two sport standout at Shiloh Christian from 2006-2010, according to the school's website. He was on Shiloh's first ever baseball state championship team in 2010. He was also a player on three state championships for the football team.

After graduating from Shiloh Christian, Salsbury played college baseball at the University of Central Arkansas, according to the school. Salsbury returned to Shiloh in 2015 as a math teacher and baseball and football coach.