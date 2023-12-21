Thankful teacher

In this season of gratitude and celebration, here is what I'm most thankful for as an educator in 2023.

Teaching Assistants and Paraprofessionals. Teaching assistants do more than most people ever know. Supporting students with exceptional learning needs, serving as co-teachers, and being the partners our classroom teachers so desperately need, our teaching assistants are incredible, under-recognized members of our school communities.

Hard Skills for Technical Jobs. With a growing re-emergence and emphasis on career and technical learning, it is inspiring to see students gaining the hard skills that will open doors for careers in technical fields after students leave our K-12 systems. These job-specific abilities and knowledge are preparing our students for industry-specific career opportunities, and the possibilities are truly exciting!

Assistive Technology. The use of assistive technology tools allow diverse learners to access learning and overcome challenges. Allowing all students the opportunities to grow and learn with assistive technology strengthens their skill sets and helps provide an equal opportunity to a quality education.

Nontraditional Licensure Opportunities for Educators. There is no sugar coating the teacher shortage and the need to recruit and retain highly qualified educators in districts across the nation. More and more programs are now available to tap into a new pool of teacher candidates through registered apprenticeships, residency models, and programs like Reach University's Oxford College of Education. Additionally, schools are providing pathways to licensure for qualified applicants who have real-world experience and can infuse our classrooms and schools with their experience and on-the-job knowledge.

Kindred Spirits. You know the ones, the educators with whom we feel at peace, those with whom we share interests, views, and goals; but even when we don't, we share a commitment to learn from one another and a willingness to see the other's perspective. I am so grateful for the educators who share a passion for doing what is right for kids and who are there for you when you need them the most.

Face-to-Face Learning. While online learning and hybrid learning experiences and opportunities have increased since virtual learning during covid, I am so grateful for face-to-face learning being the norm for most students. Teachers and students learning and growing together in the same space, persevering through struggles, and sharing laughs in a classroom community make this teacher's heart happy.

Universal Design for Learning (UDL). When we plan and design lessons anticipating barriers for some learners, we open opportunities for all learners to show what they know and what they can do. The more schools and educators embrace Universal Design, incorporating flexible learning spaces, the more we will see instruction better developed to meet the diverse needs of all learners.

Learning Accommodations and Modifications. Learning accommodations change how a student will learn the material, whereas learning modifications change what a student is taught or expected to learn. I am so thankful more educators are developing a deeper understanding of the difference between these two words and their implications for students. Understanding the needs of the students in our classrooms helps us support their learning and ensure that all students thrive.

Jessica Saum is an educator in the Cabot Public School District, serving as her district's collaboration and inclusion coordinator. She is the 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year and most recently was named a 2023 Presidential Leadership Scholar. Jessica is an Association of American Educators and Arkansas State Teachers Association Advocacy Fellow.