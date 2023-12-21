WOMEN

TULANE 66, UALR 57

Arkansas-Little Rock fell in the first game of the Tulane Holiday Classic on Wednesday afternoon in New Orleans.

Jaiyah Harris-Smith dished out a career-high 15 assists in the loss. It's the second-highest assist total in program history. Jayla Brooks led the Trojans with 20 points.

Leilani Wimbish-Gay and Faith Lee finished with 15 and 13 points, respectively, for UALR (0-10).

Marta Galic led all scorers with 24 points for the Green Wave. Galic shot 7 of 11 from the field and knocked down 5 of 6 shots from behind the arc. Kyren Whittington scored 15 points for Tulane (6-4) in the win.

UALR will play Duquesne this morning in its second game of the Classic. The Dukes lost to Maine 80-72 on Wednesday afternoon.