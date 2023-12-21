UALR men vs. Jacksonville State

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 6-6; Jacksonville State 5-7

SERIES Jacksonville State leads 2-1

TV None

RADIO KHLR-FM, 106.7, Little Rock

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas-Little Rock

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Khalen Robinson, 6-0, Sr.18.56.8

G Bradley Douglas, 6-1, Jr.11.13.2

G Jamir Chaplin, 6-5, Sr.15.67.4

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.14.25.8

F Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, 6-8, Fr.8.74.6

COACH Darrell Walker (67-92 in sixth season at UALR, 113-110 in eighth season overall)

Jacksonville State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G KyKy Tandy, 6-2, Sr.17.22.3

G Travis Roberts, 6-6, So.3.61.0

F Andres Burney, 6-9, Jr.5.12.8

F Juwan Perdue, 6-6, Sr.7.55.3

F Caleb Johnson, 6-7, Jr.4.42.7

COACH Ray Harper (137-101 in eighth season at Jacksonville State, 568-228 in 24th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRJacksonville St.

79.3Points for66.6

77.7Points against62.7

+0.3Rebound margin+3.9

+0.2Turnover margin+0.1

45.2FG pct.43.5

34.13-pt pct.29.8

73.6FT pct.71.1

CHALK TALK Khalen Robinson scored 16 points and collected 14 rebounds in his return to action after missing six games for UALR against Murray State on Monday night. ... Jamir Chaplin had a career-high four blocks against the Racers on Monday. University of Arkansas transfer center Makhel Mitchell made his season debut for UALR on Monday. He collected three rebounds in the win. ... Jacksonville State won the last meeting between the two teams with a 72-62 victory last season in Jacksonville, Ala.

-- Mike Harley