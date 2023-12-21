UALR women vs. Duquesne

WHEN 11 a.m. Central

WHERE Fogelman Arena, New Orleans

RECORDS UALR 0-10; Duquesne 6-5

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, Little Rock

STREAMING None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Sr.7.23.4

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith 5-6, Jr.8.83.5

F Tia Harvey 5-9, Sr.7.72.3

F Faith Lee, 5-11, So.12.82.9

F Mesi Triplett, 6-3, Jr.4.82.3

COACH Joe Foley (398-235 in 21st season at UALR, 854-316 in 37th season overall)

Duquesne

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Megan McConnell, 5-7, Jr.12.68.2

G Naelle Bernard, 5-5, Jr.12.22.2

G Tess Myers, 5-9, Jr.10.85.0

G Amaya Hamilton, 6-2, Sr.10.15.4

C Ayanna Townsend, 6-2, Sr.6.03.5

COACH Dan Burt (194-124 in 11th season at Duquesne and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRDuquesne

50.4Points for69.9

68.6Points against70.3

-12.0Rebound margin-2.5

+1.4Turnover margin-0.4

38.1FG pct.40.1

28.03-pt pct.35.9

62.8FT pct.63.2

CHALK TALK UALR dropped its first game of the Tulane Holiday Tournament to the host school 66-57 on Wednesday afternoon. Duquesne fell to Maine 80-72 in its first game of the tournament. ... Jaiyah Harris-Smith recorded 15 assists in the loss to Tulane, the second-most assists in a game for a UALR player. ... Today is the final nonconference game of the regular season for the Trojans.

-- Mike Harley