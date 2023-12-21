UALR women vs. Duquesne
WHEN 11 a.m. Central
WHERE Fogelman Arena, New Orleans
RECORDS UALR 0-10; Duquesne 6-5
SERIES First meeting
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, Little Rock
STREAMING None
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Sr.7.23.4
G Jaiyah Harris-Smith 5-6, Jr.8.83.5
F Tia Harvey 5-9, Sr.7.72.3
F Faith Lee, 5-11, So.12.82.9
F Mesi Triplett, 6-3, Jr.4.82.3
COACH Joe Foley (398-235 in 21st season at UALR, 854-316 in 37th season overall)
Duquesne
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
G Megan McConnell, 5-7, Jr.12.68.2
G Naelle Bernard, 5-5, Jr.12.22.2
G Tess Myers, 5-9, Jr.10.85.0
G Amaya Hamilton, 6-2, Sr.10.15.4
C Ayanna Townsend, 6-2, Sr.6.03.5
COACH Dan Burt (194-124 in 11th season at Duquesne and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALRDuquesne
50.4Points for69.9
68.6Points against70.3
-12.0Rebound margin-2.5
+1.4Turnover margin-0.4
38.1FG pct.40.1
28.03-pt pct.35.9
62.8FT pct.63.2
CHALK TALK UALR dropped its first game of the Tulane Holiday Tournament to the host school 66-57 on Wednesday afternoon. Duquesne fell to Maine 80-72 in its first game of the tournament. ... Jaiyah Harris-Smith recorded 15 assists in the loss to Tulane, the second-most assists in a game for a UALR player. ... Today is the final nonconference game of the regular season for the Trojans.
-- Mike Harley