UAPB women vs. Mississippi
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff
RECORDS Mississippi 8-3, UAPB 4-7
SERIES Mississippi leads 2-0.
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3 Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Mississippi
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Marquesha Davis, 6-0, Sr.11.94.2
G Tyia Singleton, 6-1, So.3.95.3
F Snudda Collins, 6-1, Sr.11.52.8
F Madison Scott, 6-3, Sr.9.87.3
C Rita Igbokwe, 6-4, Sr.4.74.2
COACH Yolett McPhee-McCuin (87-78 in sixth season at Mississippi, 181-141 in 11th season overall)
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Zaay Green, 6-2, Sr.19.97.5
G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Sr.10.13.6
G Kalia Walker, 5-5, Sr.5.81.9
G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, Sr.8.74.7
C Maya Peat, 6-6, Sr.8.15.0
COACH Dawn Thornton (41-78 in fifth season at UAPB, 89-148 in ninth season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
Ole MissUAPB
67.9Points for77.4
54.9Points against74.5
9.1Rebound margin1.0
2.2Turnover margin3.0
40.8FG pct.43.4
24.73-pt pct.29.9
65.9FT pct.62.1
CHALK TALK The two teams haven't played since 2016 when Mississippi won 80-45 at Oxford, Miss. ... The game will serve as a homecoming of sorts for Yolett McPhee-McCuin, who earned a master's degree from UAPB in 2007. She was also an assistant coach with the Golden Lions from 2005-07. ... UAPB hasn't played since it beat the University of Arkansas 74-70 on Dec. 10. The victory was the first time the Golden Lions had beaten a NCAA Division I Power 5 program.
-- Erick Taylor