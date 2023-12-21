UAPB women vs. Mississippi

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Mississippi 8-3, UAPB 4-7

SERIES Mississippi leads 2-0.

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3 Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Mississippi

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Marquesha Davis, 6-0, Sr.11.94.2

G Tyia Singleton, 6-1, So.3.95.3

F Snudda Collins, 6-1, Sr.11.52.8

F Madison Scott, 6-3, Sr.9.87.3

C Rita Igbokwe, 6-4, Sr.4.74.2

COACH Yolett McPhee-McCuin (87-78 in sixth season at Mississippi, 181-141 in 11th season overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Sr.19.97.5

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Sr.10.13.6

G Kalia Walker, 5-5, Sr.5.81.9

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, Sr.8.74.7

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Sr.8.15.0

COACH Dawn Thornton (41-78 in fifth season at UAPB, 89-148 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Ole MissUAPB

67.9Points for77.4

54.9Points against74.5

9.1Rebound margin1.0

2.2Turnover margin3.0

40.8FG pct.43.4

24.73-pt pct.29.9

65.9FT pct.62.1

CHALK TALK The two teams haven't played since 2016 when Mississippi won 80-45 at Oxford, Miss. ... The game will serve as a homecoming of sorts for Yolett McPhee-McCuin, who earned a master's degree from UAPB in 2007. She was also an assistant coach with the Golden Lions from 2005-07. ... UAPB hasn't played since it beat the University of Arkansas 74-70 on Dec. 10. The victory was the first time the Golden Lions had beaten a NCAA Division I Power 5 program.

-- Erick Taylor