UA’s Dauda hits winner at buzzer

Maryam Dauda made a layup in the game's final second and the University of Arkansas women's basketball team mounted a late comeback to claim a 60-59 victory over Illinois on Wednesday at the West Palm Beach (Fla.) Classic.

The Razorbacks (10-3) trailed 59-56 with 1:51 to play. But they outscored 4-0 over the rest of the game, capped by the Dauda basket off a pass from Samara Spencer with 0.2 seconds remaining.

Saylor Poffenbarger made 2 free throws to pull Arkansas within 59-58, and the Razorbacks made three defensive stops, including one with 12 seconds remaining. Poffenbarger hauled in her 19th rebound off a missed layup by Illinois' Makira Cook and gave an outlet pass to Spencer.

Spencer, who was playing 50 miles away from her hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and finished with 17 points, drove in the lane and passed to an open Dauda, a 6-4 forward from Bentonville, who hit the layup before the buzzer sounded.

"In my head, I said, if we get a stop and the ball ends up in anybody's hands from the state of Florida, I'm going to let it go," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "So if Taliah [Scott] got it or Sam got it, we weren't going to call a timeout and advance it or run a play and give them a chance to get set up.

"I felt like we'd been good all day against their backpedal defense. So when it gets into Sam's hands, I felt really good about it."

The basket completed a fourth-quarter comeback. Arkansas trailed 53-50 entering the fourth quarter and led just once in the in the quarter before Dauda's winner.

It was the first buzzer-beater for Dauda.

"Sam made a perfectly good pass to me," Dauda said after the game on the Razorback Sports Network. "Mentally, I was like, 'I've just got to shoot it. Just go up, and if I get fouled, I go to the free-throw line and make my two free throws.'

"It was just a mentality that in the last seconds, just go up and be strong, and just do what you do."

Illinois (5-5), ranked No. 60 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings, is the second-highest rated team Arkansas has beaten this season.

"I can tell you this, I don't know what happens tomorrow," Neighbors said, "but that right there could be something we look back on in March and go, 'That was a click moment. That was when something really clicked for us.' "

The Fighting Illini came alive early in the third quarter and built a 40-35 lead after Makira Cook, who led Illinois with 17 points on 6-of-21 shooting, made a jumper. The Razorbacks answered with an 8-0 run with three-pointers by Poffenbarger and Spencer, plus a layup through contact by Poffenbarger.

Illinois went back-and-forth with the Razorbacks, who were largely helped by 7 points in the third quarter from Scott, and entered the fourth quarter ahead 51-48 after Genesis Bryant made a layup with 37 seconds left in the third.

Arkansas led for just 24 seconds of the fourth quarter, all of which came after Scott made a go-ahead layup with 5 minutes remaining to put the Razorbacks up 55-53. Dauda's game-winning make came with 0.2 seconds left on the clock and Illinois did not have time to get a shot away.

Illinois was 0 of 8 from three-point range. The Fighting Illini and Razorbacks, who were 4 of 23 on three-pointers, each entered shooting 32% from beyond the arc.

Poffenbarger finished with 8 points, 19 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Arkansas is scheduled to face Illinois-Chicago at 10 a.m. Central today.