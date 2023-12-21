UCA leans on transfers, in-state talent

Following a runner-up finish in the inaugural United Athletic Conference season, the University of Central Arkansas signed 23 recruits Wednesday on the first day of the NCAA early signing period.

The Bears, who finished the 2023 season 7-4, once again leaned on the Mississippi junior colleges for talent to add to their roster. UCA signed six recruits from six Mississippi junior colleges, headlined by NJCAA All-American offensive lineman Dylan Spencer from Northwest (Miss.) Community College.

With All-UAC punter Chandler Caughron out of eligibility, special teams coach Keith Scott picked up the signature of East Mississippi's Trace Beard.

UCA's two other mid-year signees both had some intrigue to them.

2022 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year Eli Wisdom transferred from Army to play wide receiver for the Bears. He shattered passing and rushing records for Shiloh Christian in 2022. Wisdom did not play during his one season at Army.

The second is University of Arkansas-Monticello transfer Arlie Lee, the younger brother of UCA star defensive lineman David Walker. The Stuttgart native was named second-team all-Great American Conference as a utility player this season as a freshman. He totaled 393 receiving yards, 80 rushing yards, 50 passing yards, 319 return yards and 8 touchdowns. Lee has three years of eligibility remaining.

UCA Coach Nathan Brown and his staff signed 15 high school recruits, highlighted by eight in-state signees.

The Malvern duo of offensive lineman Vinny Winters and tight end Kealen Juniel headline the in-state crop. Winters is rated the No. 131 interior offensive lineman in the nation, according to 247Sports, making him the third-highest rated signee by the database in program history. Juniel is the No. 108 tight end nationally. Both were rated as 3-star recruits.

On Wednesday, UCA picked up the commitment and signature of cornerback Bryson Adamoh from Bryant. He chose the Bears over UNLV, joining his teammate, safety Brenden Bennett, on their way to UCA. They add to a long list of former Hornets to sign with UCA, including six on the 2023 roster.

Other in-state commits included Hoxie tight end Jake Jones, East Poinsett County running back Dennis Gaines, Camden Fairview defensive back Jabauree Lockhart and Little Rock Parkview quarterback Eric McGehee.

McGehee led the Patriots to the Class 5A state championship, an undefeated season and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's No. 1 overall ranking. He passed for 1,886 yards and 20 touchdowns, and rushed for 306 yards and nine touchdowns.

UCA signed two quarterbacks Wednesday, with the other being Jack Patterson from Northpoint Christian School in Southaven, Miss. Patterson passed for 2,080 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.

Including Gaines, one of the most prolific running backs in state history, three high school running backs signed with UCA. Gaines is joined by Elijah Jackson from Wichita Falls (Texas) Rider and Michael Wilson from Spring (Texas) Klein Collins.

Jackson played both running back and linebacker for Rider, rushing for 700 yards. Wilson, the son of former NFL running back Mike Goodson, rushed for 825 yards and caught 14 passes for 291 yards.