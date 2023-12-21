U.S. Steel seeking U.S. review of sale

United States Steel Corp. is proactively seeking a foreign investment review from President Joe Biden's administration as a condition of its sale to Japan's Nippon Steel Corp, a move designed to quiet critics of the deal.

The sale of U.S. Steel is subject to conditions including "the receipt of approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States," the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Nippon Steel has agreed to take all steps "to obtain the CFIUS approval."

U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel both said Monday, when the $14.1 billion deal was announced, that they did not expect the committee to imperil the deal, and plan to request a review signals confidence in that outcome.

U.S. Steel owns and operates Big River Steel Works near Osceola in Mississippi County.

In October 2020, U.S. Steel bought 49.9% of the Big River Steel mill facility for $700 million and later announced that it would spend $774 million to acquire the remaining equity. U.S. Steel announced in January 2022 that it would build another facility in Osceola, a $3 billion "mini-mill," the industry term for a mill that uses scrap metal as its starting material, requiring fewer natural resources and less capital and land to build and run.

Shares of U.S. Steel fell 56 cents, or 1.2%, to close Wednesday at $47.82, which remains below the $55 per-share offer Nippon Steel made Monday to buy the company. A spokeswoman for U.S. Steel didn't provide any additional comment. The Treasury Department, which leads thr Committee on Foreign Investment, declined comment.

The Committee on Foreign Investment is a multi-agency body that reviews foreign acquisitions with national security implications, typically by an adversarial nation. It's common for companies to self-refer to the committee for approval, rather than risk a negative review later on.

Still, the referral to review the sale to an allied nation like Japan illustrates how the steel industry has become a political battleground, with lawmakers and regulators increasingly treating steel as a strategic industry.

The White House on Tuesday said that the sale would "potentially" be reviewed, but the filing puts the ball in the committee's court to determine if it will proceed. And calls are growing for Biden to intervene.

Prominent Democrats have said they oppose the deal, while Biden's White House has not commented directly on whether it opposes or supports it. Republican senators have called on the committee to block the deal.

U.S. Steel has a storied history, and Biden has aligned himself with the U.S. labor movement, which has raised concerns about the sale. U.S. Steel's operations also heavily overlap with swing-states that will play a pivotal role in determining the presidency and Senate control in next year's elections.

The committee's powers apply in certain circumstances, and it's not clear whether the entity would have grounds to block the sale to a strategic partner country. Broadly speaking, in cases within its jurisdiction, the committee can block or attach conditions to a foreign sale.

Information for this article was contributed by Daniel Flatley of Bloomberg News.