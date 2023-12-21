Western Illinois 65, Central Arkansas 54

In its first game in 10 days, the University of Central Arkansas fell to Western Illinois on Wednesday afternoon at the Farris Center in Conway.

The Bears (3-10) outscored the Bulldogs (7-6) 35-32 in the second half, but it wasn't enough to overcome a cold-shooting first half.

In the first half, UCA made 8 of 30 shots from the field and 1 of 8 behind the arc to fall behind Western Illinois 33-19 at the break.

UCA starters Elias Cato and Tucker Anderson combined for 19 points, making 6 of 24 shots from the field. Carly Doughtery Jr. led UCA in scoring, coming off the bench with 11 points in 11 minutes.

Western Illinois finished shooting 52.2% from the field, compared to UCA's 31%. James Dent Jr. led the Bulldogs with 17 points.