Wildcats have ties to state

FAYETTEVILLE -- The ties run deep in the state between the University of Arkansas and Abilene Christian University, the Hogs' second-to-last nonconference opponent of the regular season tonight at Walton Arena.

Abilene Christian assistant coach Ted Crass is a Little Rock native, a graduate of Arkansas-Little Rock (2013), and the son of UA board of trustee member Kevin Crass, the chair of the War Memorial Stadium Commission.

Kevin Crass told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, lightheartedly, the visit by Abilene Christian and his son put him "in an awkward spot."

Ted Crass played basketball at UALR, serving as team captain in 2012-13, before joining the Trojans men's basketball staffs for coaches Steve Shields and Chris Beard. Crass was director of basketball operations in 2013-14, assistant coach in 2014-15 and director of player development on Beard's 2015-16 team, which went 30-5, won the Sun Belt Conference regular-season and tournament titles and upset No. 2 seed Purdue in the NCAA Tournament.

Crass was hired as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Abilene Christian in 2016 and served three seasons before taking the head coaching reins at Otero College, where he led the Rattlers to a 39-12 record in two seasons. He returned to Abilene Christian in 2022 under Coach Brette Tanner.

The Wildcats' roster features 6-5 forward Airion Simmons of Little Rock Parkview.

Simmons is the team's second-leading scorer with 13.1 points per game and the top rebounder with 5.7 per game. He also has 21 assists, 17 steals and 4 blocked shots in 23.8 minutes per game.

Better 'board'

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman brought up forward Jalen Graham's one rebound while praising his 5-of-6 shooting and 11 points in 15 minutes in Saturday's 69-66 win over Lipscomb.

In his press availability Wednesday, Musselman expanded his "needs to rebound" remark to most of the roster.

Talking about swingman Jeremiah Davenport, he said, "We need him to rebound more at the small forward spot, as we need all of our players to do a better job on the glass."

Asked specifically about Graham's rebounding, Musselman said, "Well I think it's everybody. ... I've talked about our point guards' lack of rebounding.

"So I don't point the finger rebounding wise on any one particular player. You either got to go get the board or you've got to block out. One or the other.

"If you block out, you have to physically block out. And certainly, rebounding numbers up front become really important for us, whether it's [Ma]Khi [Mitchell], whether it's Jalen, whether it's Claw [Chandler Lawson]. All of those guys gotta rebound the basketball."

The Razorbacks, who edged Lipscomb 35-34 on rebounds, ranks 172nd in the nation and ninth in the SEC with a plus-2.09 rebound margin per game.

Battle ground

Arkansas guard Khalif Battle is shooting better from three-point range (41.2%) than he is on shots inside the arc (39.6%).

Battle has shot 3 for 15 (20%) the past two games, 1 for 6 from three-point range, and scored 15 points in games against Oklahoma and Lipscomb.

Covid catch

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman missed the Hogs' last meeting against Abilene Christian, an 85-72 win for the Razorbacks almost exactly three years ago on Dec. 22, 2020.

Musselman was in quarantine under covid-19 protocols after being in close contact with someone who had the virus. Musselman did not contract covid-19 during his absence and assistant David Patrick served as interim coach for the game.

Musselman did a lengthy live interview on the SEC Network during the broadcast.

Current Abilene Christian senior Airion Simmons of Little Rock Parkview had nine points and five rebounds in that game as a freshman. Arkansas guard Davonte Davis was also a freshman and had no points on 0-of-1 shooting with 1 rebound, 1 steal and 1 turnover.

Block beat

Arkansas leads the SEC and ranks fourth in the nation with 6.82 blocked shots per game.

Leading the way in blocks is Trevon Brazile with 18 and Chandler Lawson with 17. Makhi Mitchell has 12, followed by Jeremiah Davenport with 6, Baye Fall with 5 and Layden Blocker and Tramon Mark with 4 each.

Stripe stars

Players from Arkansas and Abilene Christian are among the top 150 free-throw shooters in the nation.

ACU guard Hunter Jack Madden, a native of Sydney, Australia, is 141st in the country with a 83.9% free throw shooting (47 of 56). Arkansas guard Khalif Battle is 65 of 78 and tied for 149th at 83.3%.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Lonnell Martin is second among qualifiers in the country with 97.1% free throw shooting (34 of 35), just behind San Diego State's Reese Waters, who is 40 of 40.

Down to 13

With only eight free-throw attempts in Saturday's 69-66 win over Lipscomb, Arkansas fell 10 spots to 13th in the country with 26.5 free-throw attempts per game.

One of the teams that surpassed the Hogs in that category is Abilene Christian, which is tied for 10th in the nation at 26.7 attempts per game after going 34 of 48 (70.8%) at the line in an 88-82 win over Texas-El Paso on Sunday.

"They do a great job attacking the rim," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "They do a great job of high-low. Their bigs do a great job of ducking in. Obviously No. 24 [Ali Abdou Dibba] at the small forward spot does a great job of turning the corner."

The Wildcats rank 127th with 72.4% free-throw shooting (213 of 294), while the Razorbacks are 180th at 70.9% (207 of 292).