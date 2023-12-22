Arkansas’ November unemployment rate rises to 3.3%





Arkansas' unemployment rate edged up in November, increasing two-tenths of a percent from October to 3.3%, according to information released by Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

When compared to November of 2022, the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is down two-tenths of a percent from 3.5%.

Arkansas' unemployment rate is below the national average of 3.7%, which declined two-tenths from October and and is unchanged from a year ago.

The state's civilian labor force was down by 251 to 1,392,927 in November, but for the year the labor force has increased by 20,702. The number of the state's unemployed increased by 2,686 to 45,279 in November but still was lower than the 47,676 unemployed in November of 2022.

The Federal Reserve is trying to slow the economy by raising interest rates to slow inflation without pushing the national economy into recession. Earlier this month it signaled it expected as many as three interest rate cuts next year. Since March of 2022 the Federal Reserve has increased its benchmark rate 11 times but has left rates unchanged for three meetings in a row.

Across the nation unemployment rates were higher in 12 states for November, according to the Department of Labor. Rates remained unchanged in 38 states including the District of Columbia. Compared to November of 2022, 15 states including the District of Columbia have seen an increase, 20 states saw rates drop and 15 saw little change.

Maryland reported a 1.8% unemployment rate for November, the lowest nationally with North Dakota booking the second lowest rate at 1.9%. The highest was 5.4% in Nevada.



