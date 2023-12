Little Rock, circa 1920: Located at Third and Center streets, the Autorium seemed an early "auto mall," selling Gay Oil products, Overland brand cars and tires. The back of the card says, "Buying cheap Tires to save money is like stopping a clock to save time." The phone number was 1183. Today, like far too much of downtown Little Rock, the site is a parking lot.

