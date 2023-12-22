The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Dec 21, 2023

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-20-265. Donnell Bauer and Marilyn Bauer v. Jesse Lee Beamon, Jr., and Mary A. Beamon, Individually and as Trustees of the Jesse Lee Beamon, Jr. and Mary A. Beamon Family Trust Dated 13th October 2015; and the Jesse Lee Beamon, Jr. and Mary A. Beamon Family Trust Dated 13th October 2015, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Reversed on direct appeal; affirmed on cross-appeal; court of appeals opinion vacated.