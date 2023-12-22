Christmas for Kids a jolly event

HOT SPRINGS — Santa Claus will be making the rounds in Garland County come Monday, but Wednesday’s Christmas for Kids event at the Hot Springs Convention Center got local families in the holiday spirit a few days early.

Christmas Day marks the start of winter break for many Garland County school districts this year. Event organizers got word that the Hot Springs School District would be releasing students early on Wednesday for staff development and coordinated the celebration for that afternoon, a change from the morning schedule for prior years’ festivities.

Doors opened at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and young people ranging from toddlers to teens arrived with their families to enjoy “musicians, entertainment, good food and fellowship, and of course to visit with Santa,” according to Pauline Howard, senior event coordinator for the convention center.

With more than 500 in attendance for the 2022 event, organizers prepared 560 seats and 650 meals for attendees.

Veteran organizers, including retired Circuit Judge John Homer Wright, underscored the role of individuals in making Christmas for Kids possible.

“ Our umbrella is the Christmas for Kids Foundation. It’s a 501(c)(3) organization,” said Wright. “We are really proud of the fact that all the money people contribute goes into toys, food, things that actually get to the children. One hundred percent of everyone’s donations reaches the children.” “We try to target underprivileged kids who might not get much else,” said Division 1 District Judge Joe Graham. Children lined up to fill sacks with toys and games donated by individuals and businesses. This year’s holiday haul included stacks of skateboards and sports items, crayons and costume apparel.

As in previous years, Christmas for Kids raffled dozens of bicycles, with 48 children winning a new set of wheels.

“We have three, four, five generations that show up every year,” said Sherri Daniels, a volunteer who has worked with Wright and others to raise funds and gifts. “I would have to say this is probably my favorite day of the year. There are kids here that this is the only Christmas they’re going to get.” In the more than four decades Christmas for Kids has been active, local organizers and volunteers have strived to pass the tradition on to new generations. Many who joined the fun in childhood return annually to give back time and effort to the holiday cheer they enjoyed as kids.

“By keeping it going, then some of the people they remember. They came when they were little. And after I grew up, I would bring my kids,” said longtime attendee and devoted volunteer Peggy Pondexter.

“It’s been going on for at least 45 years. We don’t have any plans to stop anytime soon,” said Graham. “Just remember that we do it every year and if you know anybody who could benefit from our services, send them down.”