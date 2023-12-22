COLUMNIST: The real danger to your vote is hand-counting ballots

To those who grumble that Jan. 6, 2021, is ancient history and everyone should just move on already, we offer rebuttal in the person of Missouri state Sen. Denny Hoskins. The Warrensburg Republican, who is in the running next year to become the state's top election official, has filed legislation to require hand-counting of the state's roughly 3 million ballots.

His backward rationale is that it would make voting more secure and accurate. In fact, all serious data indicates the opposite is true--unless you're fully vested in the MAGA-manufactured myth that ballot-counting machines are being hacked by foreign governments and other dark forces.

It's anyone's guess whether Hoskins is truly this delusional or is merely playing to the persecution fantasies of the fringe right. But it's one of the two.

Hoskins, running for Missouri secretary of state next year, is effectively endorsing that crusade with his legislation to hand-count all Missouri ballots. He says it's based on "concerns" from "a lot of people" about "the accuracy of tabulating machines." Yet he can't cite a single shred of evidence that there's been any actual security problem with the machines.

Even most of Hoskins' fellow Republicans understand that hand-counting ballots is unfeasible because it would require immense staffing and would delay election results for weeks or months--and then would yield numbers more likely to be corrupted by human error or mischief.