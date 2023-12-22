The nation in brief: Crew in copter crash filmed light display

Crew in copter crash filmed light display

The Philadelphia television news crew members who died after their helicopter crashed in a south New Jersey forest were returning from a trip to film a Christmas lights display, an investigator said Thursday.

Todd Gunther, an investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, told reporters near the crash site that WPVI's Chopper 6 took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport Tuesday night and "had flown over to report on some Christmas light activity, and then they were returning back to base when the accident occurred."

Killed in the crash were the pilot, 67-year-old Monroe Smith of Glenside, Penn., and a photographer, 45-year-old Christopher Dougherty of Oreland, Penn.

Gunther did not specify the precise location the crew was filming, but the station previously reported the crew had been sent to a story assignment in Galloway Township, just outside Atlantic City.

One of the main attractions in Galloway is Historic Smithville, a tourist attraction that in winter includes a lavish holiday light display with more than 120 Christmas trees decorated with over 50,000 lights on a lake.

Three officers acquitted in fatal arrest

TACOMA, Wash. -- A jury cleared three Washington state police officers of all criminal charges Thursday in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who was shocked, beaten and restrained face-down on a Tacoma sidewalk as he pleaded for breath.

Two of the officers -- Matthew Collins, 40, and Christopher Burbank, 38 -- had been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, while Timothy Rankine, 34, was charged with manslaughter. Their attorneys argued that Ellis died from a lethal amount of methamphetamine that was in his system as well as a preexisting heart condition, not from the officers' actions, and the jury found the three innocent of all counts.

There was a gasp from the gallery when the first innocent verdict was read. Rankine sat forward in his seat and wiped his eyes, while Collins hugged his lawyer.

Matthew Ericksen, a lawyer representing the Ellis family, said it was hard to convey how devastating the verdict was for the family and community.

"The biggest reason why I personally think this jury found reasonable doubt is because the defense was essentially allowed to put Manny Ellis on trial," Ericksen said via email. "The defense attorneys were allowed to dredge up Manny's past and repeat to the jury again and again Manny's prior arrests in 2015 and 2019. That unfairly prejudiced jurors against Manny."

FBI looks into cross-burning by S.C. pair

The FBI is investigating a white South Carolina couple for racial discrimination after they set a cross on fire in their yard last month facing toward their Black neighbors' home.

Federal civil rights investigators searched the white couple's home in Conway on Wednesday, according to FBI spokesman Kevin Wheeler. The retired Black couple also recorded video of the cross being burned on Thanksgiving weekend and described days of repeated threats from their neighbors. The next week, Worden Evander Butler, 28, and Alexis Paige Hartnett, 27, were arrested on state charges of harassment and later released on bond.

The cross wasn't on fire by the time local police officers arrived, but was still "facing and in full view of the victims' home," according to a Horry County Police Department report. Shawn and Monica Williams, the Black neighbors, told WMBF-TV that the burning cross was about 8 feet from their fence. They said they're reconsidering their decision to move to the neighborhood two years ago in light of this experience.

N.H. man threatened 3 candidates in all

CONCORD, N.H. -- A New Hampshire man who was released from jail after he was accused of sending text messages threatening to kill Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy now faces two more charges that he threatened the lives of different candidates.

Tyler Anderson, 30, of Dover, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on three counts of sending a threat using interstate commerce. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 5.

A message seeking comment was sent to his lawyer.

Anderson was arrested on Dec. 9 and was released Dec. 14. A federal judge set forth several conditions for his release, including that he avoid contact with any presidential candidate and their political campaigns. Anderson, who is receiving mental health treatment, must also take all of his prescribed medications.

The latest charges say similar texts were sent to two different candidates before the Ramaswamy messages, on Nov. 22 and Dec. 6.

On Nov. 22, a campaign received texts threatening to "impale" and "disembowel" a candidate. On Dec. 6, texts were sent to another candidate's campaign with threats to shoot the candidate in the head and conduct a mass shooting.

The 6ABC helicopter known as Chopper 6 flies over Philadelphia's Penn Landing on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. The Helicopter crashed on Dec 19, 2023, killing both the pilot and photographer on board. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

