Exponential times

Tomorrow is Super Saturday. That's what the retail trade industry has dubbed the last Saturday before Christmas, aka Panic Saturday, as fitting for last-minute procrastinators. It's frequently the biggest shopping day of the year--bigger than Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Projections are that 142 million Americans will be holiday shopping Saturday in some form or another. They're expected to spend somewhere around $15 billion in that single day, which is more than the annual budget of 15 states and 70 countries.

Coming only two days before Santa, it's expected to be smaller than last year, when Super Saturday came eight days before Christmas (Christmas Eve was the following Saturday) and 159 million American consumers went "cha-chinging."

Retail spending during the U.S. holiday season isn't quite a trillion-dollar business yet, but it's close and getting closer. If current trends continue, next Christmas might reach that mark.

The mind-boggling nature of such statistics, combined with winding-down-of-the-year nostalgia, reminded me of an old slideshow video that went viral back in 2006 called "Did you know? Shift Happens."

It was created by a high school technology teacher in Colorado to demonstrate the almost unimaginable pace and pathways of change in the digital age. His goal was to challenge educators to re-think their roles in a world where students have access to almost unlimited knowledge resources, and where many jobs for today's elementary schoolers don't even exist yet.

Maybe you saw it. An estimated 100 million people have watched it or one of the four official revised editions. I first watched it back in 2007, which is a long, long time ago in digital years.

Long enough, in fact, to revisit the original "Did you know?" video and see how much shift has actually happened. It's also an appropriate milestone: 2006's kindergartners started graduating college this year.

To help us all remember just how quickly digital scenarios can become dated, consider the video's social media reference in the following statement: "If MySpace were a country, it would be the eighth largest in the world."

The amusing blast from the past aside, the video didn't exaggerate when it asked "Did you know ... we are living in exponential times." If Facebook were a country today, it would be the largest.

The video has a slide listing the revenue for eBay in 2006: $6 billion; "eBay was founded in 1996," the next caption reads. Today, eBay's annual revenue is just under $10 billion, but it's no longer the right online retail reference. Amazon's revenue for the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2023, was $554 billion.

Other exponential examples from 2006 included numbers involving text, Google, YouTube and Internet users.

Interesting and timely factoid: the very first text message sent was on Dec. 3, 1992. It said, "Merry Christmas."

"The number of text messages sent and received today ..." the video pauses before offering its quantifying answer, "exceeds the population of the planet." Presumably that meant total texts exceeded 6.6 billion, which was the global census in 2006. In 2023, the daily SMS and text message count is 23 billion, which is nearly triple the planet's current population.

"There were more than 2.7 billion searches performed on Google ..." the slideshow again pauses dramatically for a moment before adding, "this month." In 2023, there are more than 26 billion Google searches performed ... daily.

Using a line chart, the video shows the number of YouTube visitors "since September 2005," and the line steepens and passes 100 million.

That was evidently a "wow" moment in 2006. Nowadays, YouTube has 2.7 billion active users ... per month.

The video introduces a series of slides, each presenting the number of Internet devices for a year: 1,000 in 1984; 1 million in 1992; and 600 million in 2006.

The numeral needed for a slide showing a 2023 count of Internet devices is 16,000,000,000. Forecasters predict a 2030 slide will need a number nearly twice that large.

Exponential times, indeed.

In 2006, 3,000 books were published daily. That figure has grown to almost 11,000 today.

One of the most thought-provoking slides in the video is a contextual one, that starts with "Name this country ..." and then adds a bulleted list beneath:

Richest in the world

Largest military

Center of world business and finance

Strongest education system

World center of innovation and invention

Currency the world standard of value

Highest standard of living

It's a trick question.

The next slide brings up a global map, and the words "Great Britain" appear above it, followed by "in 1900" below.

Exponential times can and do lead to exponential change--and challenges. After eight minutes of "Did you know?" data points, a slide asks viewers "What does this all mean?"

That's the catch. We don't realize, and have trouble comprehending, exponential anything.

"We are currently preparing students for jobs and technologies that don't yet exist ... in order to solve problems we don't even know are problems yet," a subsequent slide declares.

That sentiment is great food for thought as we all prepare for Christmas and New Year feasts and festivities. A good 2024 toast: May it be a year of newer thinking.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.