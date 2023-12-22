FYI Calendar: Lights illluminate NWA for Christmas

Ends today -- Winter Nights with silver bells, frosty firs and snowy scenes from 6 o'clock until midnight. Walk-up outdoor seating on benches and in the amphitheater with heaters, as well as indoor seating, are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. A limited number of snow globes with fire pits and a dedicated cocktail server for groups of up to eight can be reserved for 75-minute time slots for $100. Reservations are available at 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. at the Walton Arts Center. waltonartscenter.org.

Ends today -- From 4 to 6 p.m. musicians will roam around historic downtown Eureka Springs playing festive music for all to enjoy.

Through Dec. 31 -- Lights of the Ozarks continues from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. each night on the Fayetteville square. experiencefayetteville.com.

Through Dec. 31 -- Lights continue on the Bentonville square. downtownbentonville.org.

Through Dec. 31 -- Christmas Tree Forest at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs with more than 30 trees.

Through Dec. 31 -- The North Forest Snow Globe Experience at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art offers a panoramic view of the grounds and VIP access to "Listening Forest" by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. Reservations are $89 plus tax per person. crystalbridges.org.

Through Dec. 31 -- Pea Ridge homes and businesses will be decked out with Christmas cheer for the Festival of Lights. Visit prt.nwaonline.com for a map.

Through Jan. 1 -- Magical Lights Adventure, a drive-through light display, 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and until 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. $30 per vehicle; a $75 season pass is available. magiclightsnwa.com.

Through Jan. 1 -- A Drive-Through Light Display at the Great Passion Play continues Friday through Sunday until Jan. 1 by donation. Lights are on through 8 p.m. The Christmas Snow Village with trains will be open from 4-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday through Dec. 31. greatpassionplay.org.

Through Jan. 1 -- Fort Smith Ice Rink operates until 9 p.m. most Fridays through Saturdays and until 6 p.m. on Sundays with more days and hours added through Jan. 1 at Riverfront Pavilion, 100 N. "B" St. in Fort Smith. Skating is $5 an hour for children 12 and younger and $10 an hour for adults. See complete schedule at fortsmithiceskating.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com