Greyhound no longer has a presence in Little Rock or North Little Rock

Greyhound site in NLR leveled

Today at 1:58 a.m.

by Aaron Gettinger

The empty lot at 118 E. Washington Ave. in North Little Rock where the urban area's Greyhound Lines bus service station once stood, Dec. 19

Intercity bus service Greyhound Lines has no current presence in Little Rock. The site of its former station in North Little Rock is an empty lot, and the only Central Arkansas city with service listed on the company's website is Greenbrier.

This