Husky high note?

In what was an up-and-down regular season in 2023, Northern Illinois rattled off a pair of consecutive wins to close the season and finish with a 6-6 record, earning an invite to the Camellia Bowl against Arkansas State University in Montgomery, Ala.

The Huskies went on the road and beat Boston College from the ACC 27-24 in overtime in Week 1. However, after a big win against a Power 5 opponent, Northern Illinois proceeded to lose its next four contests.

With a record of 1-4 heading into October, the Huskies found their mojo again and picked up victories in five of their final seven games. In the final week of the regular season, the Huskies traveled to Kent State and pulled out a 37-27 win to secure its bowl bid.

"I thought the players really dealt with adversity well," Northern Illinois Coach Thomas Hammock said. "We lost four games in a row and normally that could be a doomsday for a team. But they fought back and put themselves in position to get to a bowl game."

Northern Illinois failed to qualify for a bowl game in 2022 after only managing a record of 3-9. The Huskies last played in a bowl game in 2021 when they fell to Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl played in Orlando, Fla. Hammock is looking forward to the opportunity to return to a bowl game after the strong finish to the regular season.

"Every bowl experience is unique and different," Hammock said. "It's a great reward for the way you played throughout the season and an excellent way to send your seniors out the right way."

Huskies starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi is one of those seniors. The Clive, Iowa, native is 25 years old and in his seventh year of college football after starting his career at Michigan State in 2017.

Several redshirt seasons and an extra year of eligibility granted due to the covid-19 pandemic allowed Lombardi to remain eligible for one final year in 2023. Lombardi has passed for 2,074 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, while his best season with Northern Illinois came in 2021 when he passed for 2,597 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Running back Antario Brown is Northern Illinois' most explosive weapon on the offensive side of the ball. The junior from Savannah, Ga., has rushed for 1,164 yards on 187 carries this season, a 6.2 yards per carry average. He is currently 19th in the FBS in rushing yards. He also registered a receiving touchdown in the Huskies' season-opening win and caught 12 passes on the year.

"It shows that I can compete," Brown said. "I knew that if I worked how I said I would and I prayed on it every night, I would be where I'm at right now at this point in the season. Just to be right there in this spot right now, it means a lot to me."

Northern Illinois has a more experienced roster then Arkansas State, but Hammock and his team understand the challenge that the Red Wolves present. The Huskies defensive front will be challenged by the size of the Red Wolves offensive line, but will also have to find a way to contain the dynamic ability of their quarterback Jaylen Raynor.

"Everything runs through the quarterback," Hammock said of Raynor. "He is an excellent runner. He has the ability to extend plays with his legs and keep his eyes down the field. They are also aggressive taking shots down the field. This is a very skilled football team offensively. They have great size on the offensive line."

Defensive tackle James Ester and cornerback JaVaughn Byrd lead the Huskies' defensive unit. Both players were named second team All-MAC this season. The Northern Illinois defense will enter the bowl game ranked 21st in the FBS, holding opponents to 316.9 total yards per game.

The Huskies are also ranked sixth nationally in passing yards allowed, giving up just 164.6 per game. Byrd intercepted two passes in the regular season and tallied five passes defended as well.

Northern Illinois has not won a bowl game since 2011, losing its last seven appearances. Coincidentally, its last bowl win came against Arkansas State in 38-20 victory in the 2011 GoDaddy.com Bowl. Hammock said pulling out a victory against the Red Wolves would mean a lot for the program, which appeared in 13 bowl games between 2004 to 2021.

"Ending the season on a high note means playing as well as you can play in the last game," Hammock said. "Preparing as well as you can prepare to put yourself in position to have a chance to win. To me, it's a big thing to send the seniors out with a win. Obviously, there is a championship attached to it, but it also builds momentum into next season as well."