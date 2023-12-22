Aita Gurung, a Vermont man convicted of killing his wife with a meat cleaver, will serve at least 27 years in prison after a court decision, with Judge John Pacht saying, "We have rage and serious mental health issues going on. We know that they can be compatible, and we know that they are both present in this case."

Aydin Coban, a Dutch man whose blackmailing led to the suicide of Canadian teenager Amanda Todd in 2012, had his sentence reduced from 13 years to six by an Amsterdam court, with Dutch prosecutors previously saying the decision would be in line with sentencing guidelines in the Netherlands.

Eyjolfur Jonsson, a firefighter on duty in Grindavik, Iceland, said patrollers were finding people in "the strangest of places" as tourists were encouraged to stay away from the eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

David Daniels, a 57-year-old countertenor opera singer, was removed from the American Guild of Musical Artists union in relation to his Aug. 4 guilty plea to sexually assaulting opera singer Sam Schultz.

Jedidiah Maus, a former band director with the Keller Independent School District in Texas, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for exposing himself to and having sexual contact with children.

Juan David Correa, the Culture Minister for Colombia, said "this is an opportunity for us to become a country at the forefront of underwater archaeological research" as plans were made to make expeditions to the 1708 shipwreck of the galleon San Jose.

Jon Husted, the Republican lieutenant governor for Ohio, said, "This may be the first historical marker about the internet," as a Central Ohio building that served as the global headquarters for CompuServe was given historic marker status by the state.

Demetrious Polychron of Santa Monica, Calif., was ordered to destroy all electronic and physical copies of his work, "The Fellowship of the King," after Judge Stephen V. Wilson ruled it violated copyright with "direct evidence of copying" J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings."

Hanan Elatr, the widow of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, said she "couldn't really believe it -- I said, 'Is this real?'" when she learned that she had been granted political asylum in the United States.