MEN

JACKSONVILLE STATE 90, UALR 60

Arkansas-Little Rock closed out the nonconference portion of its schedule with a loss to Jacksonville State on Thursday afternoon at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

Holding a 34-30 edge at halftime, the Gamecocks used a second-half scoring burst to pull away. Jacksonville State (6-7) outscored UALR (6-7) 56-30 in the final 20 minutes.

Jacksonville State KyKy Tandy led all scorers with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Tandy also hit on 3 of 4 three-pointers. Juwan Perdue scored 14 points for the Gamecocks and Quincy Clark added 13. Jacksonville State shot 50.7% (34 of 67) from the floor, while UALR was held to 28.1% (18 of 64).

Khalen Robinson led the Trojans with 14 points, shooting 3 of 15 from the field and hitting 7 of 10 free throws. Bradley Douglas added 12 points.