Blame the boomers

The art world has changed dramatically in the past 20 years. Money in unprecedented amounts poured in at the top and, for the most part, stayed there. One can see evidence of this national trend in Little Rock. The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts has recently completed a massive expansion, while the Butler Center that had been showing local artists has closed.

It's become fashionable to blame baby boomers for just about everything that is wrong with America today from global warming to gum under school desks. But I think they are, in great part, responsible for this phenomenon.

Crystal Bridges features a wall of large simplistic canvases. Every museum that touches on modern art has a similar collection. Color field paintings by Clyfford Still and Mark Rothko are a must. One of Barnett Newman's stripes, Frank Stella's geometric patterns, Adolph Gottlieb's floating shapes, a thinly stained, and a blank canvas round out the field. These paintings date from the 1950s to the mid-1970s.

The 1950s through the mid-1970s is also when the '60s generation was becoming aware and beginning to interact with their world. Consider the events of that era: the bomb, duck and cover, Cold War paranoia, Emmett Till, Rosa Parks, Bay of Pigs, Cuban missile crisis, JFK assassinated, LBJ ramps up the Vietnam War and the military draft, hundreds of thousands protesting the war and calling for civil rights, uprisings leaving cities in ashes, Martin Luther King and RFK assassinated, students bleeding out at Kent State.

For boomers these were not abstract times, and those aforementioned paintings did not reflect our experiences. We found solace in album covers, DayGlo posters, and Robert Crumb's Zap Comix.

Fast-forward 30 years. Those boomers who made it to retirement with copious disposable income started putting money into art, but not out of a lifelong love. They tended to do it more as an investment, a tax write-off, or for the status it could bring. They wanted spectacle, something they could point at, some bling. They got it with the AMFA expansion. Sadly, one can't hang art on glass walls.

DAVID MALCOLM ROSE

Hot Springs

Why is it different?

Why is it OK for the Supreme Court to overthrow Roe v. Wade instead of letting voters decide, but when it comes to the 14th Amendment. some people want the voters to decide instead of the Supreme Court? If you are going to allow the voters to decide on one, let them decide on Roe v. Wade.

CHARLES MAYS

Rogers

Bought by Japanese

Re U.S. Steel being acquired by Nippon Steel: There is a country-sized hole in the bottom of our handbasket.

ELSA HARTL

North Little Rock

Simple: Parts is parts

I read with moderate curiosity the article "Court reopens case on trans girls in sports." OK, first off, if these "trans" still have their boy parts, they ain't girls, no matter how badly they want to be. They are still making testosterone and still have male muscular structure.

Why is this even a thing? How absolutely insane have people become to believe a boy saying he is a girl should be able to compete against girls/women? These fellows need psych help before anything else (in my humble opinion). What kind of leadership would even look or think twice about letting a boy/man compete in a sport where physical strength and endurance will alter the outcome?

Pure and simple, you got boy parts, you are a boy. End of discussion. No matter what your brain says, your DNA says differently.

MIKE HUGHES

Sherwood

Not winning strategy

There are many Americans who consider people who migrate here illegally as a sort of enemy. They regard the chaotic situation at our southern border as an enemy invasion and demand action to put a stop to it. So let's look at the strategy of one of our leaders who appears to embrace this viewpoint and see if it holds water.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has responded to the crisis by sending immigrants via bus and plane to northern cities like New York City and Chicago. On the one hand, this has resulted in some financial and humanitarian relief to the state of Texas and, as a method of war, we can say this has been a tactical victory for Governor Abbott.

However, in any war, shipping enemy troops to cities behind the front lines and turning them loose is a huge strategic blunder. It would be akin to the governor of an eastern province in Ukraine sending captured Russian soldiers to Kyiv and other cities behind the front lines and setting them free. Some of the immigrants in those northern U.S. cities will be sent back to where they came from, but many will remain. Therefore, this action constitutes a strategic failure for the nation by those who regard illegal immigrants as an enemy, and suggests this is not a winning strategy in the long run.

GENE REID

Little Rock