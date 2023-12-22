LIVE! Music: Legendary Cate Brothers perform tonight in Fayettville, Eureka Springs concert in January

There will be two chances in the next few weeks to catch local legends The Cate Brothers. Tonight they perform during Happy Hour at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville with The Nace Brothers. Then, identical twins Earl and Ernie join a packed lineup for the the Ozark Mountain Music Festival happening Jan. 18-21 at the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs.

The Cate Brothers, founded in the mid-1960s, grew up on the sounds of Ronnie Hawkins and the Hawks. Taking that influence forward with another notable Arkansas, Levon Helm of The Band, they recorded their first album, "Cate Bros.," in 1975 with Helm on drums. In the '70s and '80s they toured with Heart, Fleetwood Mac and Queen while releasing their own albums. The Cate Brothers have been semi-retired since 2010.

ELSEWHERE

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- Randall Shreve and Molly Healey, 8 p.m. Saturday.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar -- Shelly Watson Holiday Show, 7 p.m. today; Mountain Alice, 7 p.m. Saturday.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Happy hour with The Cate Brothers and the Nace Brothers, 6 p.m. today then Grateful Talking Deadheads at 9 p.m. today and 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar -- Chris Arcana, 6 p.m. today; Woven, 7 p.m. Saturday.

Fayetteville Square -- Christmas Carolers, 6 p.m., Ashtyn Barbaree, 6:45 p.m., Elite Dance Group, 7:30 p.m. and Leyton Robinson, 8:15 p.m. today.

Hero's -- Ozark Riviera, 8 p.m. today; Kiyoko Lee, Steddy Beats and Sweetmotions, 8 p.m. Saturday.

Tontitown Winery -- Benton County Line, 6:30 p.m. today

Christmas greetings -- Hill Records, the University of Arkansas' student-led record label, has unveiled a holiday video featuring over 20 faculty members performing "Jingle Bells." T he semester-long project was led by Hill Records' Vice President of Booking, Ellie Rhoades. Check it out at linktr.ee/hillrec

