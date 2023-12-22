Mark puts up large numbers

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas guard Tramon Mark notched his first career double-double to go along with his first offensive rebounds of the season en route to 25 points and a career-high 11 rebounds during an 83-73 win over Abilene Christian on Thursday at Walton Arena.

Mark's previous career high in rebounds had been nine last season during Houston's 81-64 NCAA Tournament win over Auburn in Birmingham, Ala.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, who has been imploring his team to rebound better, asked a staff member to give a game ball to Mark for his offensive board work.

"We would probably have a cake for him tomorrow, if we actually practiced, to celebrate," Musselman said. "Not just one offensive rebound, but two."

Arkansas guard Keyon Menifield Jr. said Mark is tough to defend.

"Well, watching him on film is way different than in person," Menifield said. "In person, I tried to guard him out there and it was like, 'Ah.' It's really nothing you can do, especially if he gets his shot off, so he's amazing to play with."

Mark said practices have been difficult in recent days with the Razorbacks having a couple of long stints between games.

"The game was easier than practice right now," Mark said on the Razorback Sports Network. "We talked about a lot of things as a team and individually. The elephant in the room was doing what we need to do on the bench, in between the lines and stuff like that. It was good, but I think we can be 100 times better."

Mark notched his first offensive rebound of the season at 12:53 in the first half following a Makhi Mitchell miss.

In the second half, Mark snared a missed three-point try by Menifield near the top of the key and the Razorbacks wound up with a pair of Khalif Battle free throws to cap the sequence.

The 6-6 junior had no offensive boards in 297 minutes this season entering the game.

Battle breakout

Guard Khalif Battle broke out of a mini-shooting slump and contributed to a huge night from the Razorbacks' bench in the win over the Wildcats.

Battle made 5 of 8 shots, including 3 of 4 from three-point range on his way to 18 points, four rebounds and a steal.

With reserves Tramon Mark (25 points) and Keyon Menifield (11) also scoring in double figures, the Razorbacks thrashed the Wildcats 62-23 in bench scoring.

Battle had gone 3 of 15 from the floor, including 1 of 6 from three-point range, in the previous two games against Oklahoma and Lipscomb.

Sloppy Hogs

The Razorbacks were committing nearly a turnover per minute through the first 10 minutes of the first half, many of them out of disconnected offensive sets and bad passes.

Arkansas wound up with 12 turnovers, including player control fouls against Khalif Battle and Makhi Mitchell, in the first half.

The Hogs had 17 turnovers for the game and Abilene Christian held a 16-7 scoring edge in points off of turnovers.

"We need guys to be able to put the ball on the deck and beat people off the the dribble," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said of the sluggish start. "Too much standing in the first half."

Simmons check

Abilene Christian forward Airion Simmons, a Little Rock Parkview product, contributed 7 points, a game-high 5 assists and 4 rebounds in front of a big crowd of family and friends.

"Originally I had 69 people, but I think 50 came tonight," Simmons said. "It was a good experience. My sophomore year we played them during covid. It was a little different. More people came out this year, so it was a great experience."

Simmons, a 6-5, 264-pounder, shot 2 of 9 from the field, including 0 of 4 from three-point range, and made 3 of 4 free throws.

"He knows a lot of these guys and he had a lot of people in the stands," Abilene Christian Coach Brette Tanner said. "He's had a special career for us. He was on our NCAA Tournament round of 32 team. He was on our conference tournament championship game team two years ago.

"Without him I wouldn't be sitting where I am right now. That's my guy. He's a special kid. I know he really wanted to win this one today. I was really proud of him. The ball wasn't going in the hole for him, so he did some other things to help us. He didn't just lose his mind and start trying to do things that aren't him."

Line up

Arkansas made 22 of 28 free throws (78.6%) to beat the Wildcats at a game they're both geared for.

Abilene Christian entered ranked 11th in the nation with 26.7 free throw attempts per game, while the Razorbacks were 13th with 26.5 per game.

The Wildcats went 13 of 20 (65%) from the line Thursday, led by Leonardo Bettiol's 4 of 5.

Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle both went 5 of 6 for the Hogs, while Davonte Davis was 4 for 4 from the line.

'Cat surge

Abilene Christian was trailing 25-22 after a Trevon Brazile dunk at the 3:28 mark of the first half.

The Wildcats went on a wild 10-0 run to secure the lead and closed the half on a 13-3 run, capped by Kavion McClain's pull-up three-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer.

"We were playing with confidence," Abilene Christian Coach Brette Tanner said. "We were attacking the rim. They blocked a couple of shots, but we didn't let that affect us. I just kept telling them, 'Keep going, keep going, keep going.' And we did. We kept attacking the rim. We got to the free-throw line."

Arkansas forward Makhi Mitchell was at the line shooting a one-and-one with 5.2 seconds left. He made the first to pull the Hogs within 32-28. But he missed the second, the Wildcats grabbed the rebound and Hunter Jack Madden found McClain in the scramble just before the horn.

Brazile nuts

Arkansas' Trevon Brazile was all over the early action on both ends of the court.

Brazile tipped in a missed shot by El Ellis to open the scoring at the 19:31 mark. He also rebounded the Razorbacks' next shot, a missed three-point try from Jeremiah Davenport, but was called for charging a few seconds later.

Brazile missed a three-pointer on the Hogs' next sequence, but on the other end he blocked a drive from Abilene Christian senior Airion Simmons, a 264-pound forward from Little Rock Parkview.

Brazile played 14 minutes in the first half and 15 in the game and finished with 8 points on 3-of-6 shooting with 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block and 1 turnover.

Starting five

Coach Eric Musselman called on a starting lineup of guards Davonte Davis, El Ellis and Jeremiah Davenport, swingman Trevon Brazile and forward Chandler Lawson. The group started for the third time this season.

Brazile has started all 12 games, while Davis has made 11 starts, Davis and Lawson 8 each and Davenport 5.

Guard Tramon Mark was the Hogs' sixth man, subbing in for Davenport at the 17:12 mark.