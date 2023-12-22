Menifield, Razorbacks stabilize in second half

FAYETTEVILLE -- Good call by University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman to start Keyon Menifield in the second half against Abilene Christian.

Better call by Musselman to not take Menfield out of the game in the second half.

With Menifield energizing the Razorbacks after a lackluster first half, they rallied from a nine-point deficit to beat the Wildcats 83-73 on Thursday night at Walton Arena.

Menifield, a 6-1 sophomore transfer from Washington, finished with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in 28 minutes.

The Razorbacks (8-4) outscored the Wildcats (5-7) by 21 points with Menifield in the game.

"Keyon just plays hard," Musselman said before jetting off to San Diego for a short Christmas break. "We've been asking our guards to rebound.

"Keyon goes in the game, he weighs less than me, and he has six rebounds, five defensive rebounds."

Arkansas scored 55 points in the second half after Abilene Christian pushed its lead to 37-28 on Hunter Jack Madden's driving basket with 19:45 to play.

It was the second game for Menifield as a Razorback after he was granted a waiver by the NCAA last Friday and declared immediately eligible. He has practiced with the team all season, but missed the first 10 games.

"Still has a lot of rust on him," Musselman said. "But the ball moves, pace of play is quicker [with Menfield in the game]. I mean, we doubled up our points by playing with way more pace. So really pleased with him."

Menifield was scoreless and didn't attempt a shot playing while eight minutes in the first half. He also had three turnovers.

"He had his head down after the first half," Arkansas junior guard Tramon Mark, who scored 25 points, said of Menifield on the Razorback Sports Network postgame radio show. "I told him, 'We have another 20 minutes to play.'

"In the second half, he did what he should have done. He got to the rack. Made some tough shots, made good passes. He had a great second half."

Menfield had one turnover in the second half and hit 4 of 8 shots and 3 of 4 free throws. He was 0 of 3 on three-point attempts, but hit a 15-foot jumper and scored on drives.

"I feel I'm getting sort of back to myself," said Menifield, who averaged 10 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game last season at Washington and was named to the Pac-12 all-freshman team. "Second half, I didn't hit any threes or anything, mostly to the hole. But I'm getting there."

Menifield played 19 minutes off the bench in his Arkansas debut against Lipscomb and had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists without a turnover in the Razorbacks' 69-66 victory last Saturday night.

"I was a little worried about him," Abilene Christian Coach Brette Tanner said. "We went back and watched a lot of his stuff from Washington.

"I knew he was going to change some things for them in a positive way. I really like him and I think he's going to help them get a lot better."

Abilene Christian, which opened the season with a 64-59 victory at Oklahoma State, was looking to upset another Power 5 conference team and took a 35-28 halftime lead over the Razorbacks on Kavion McClain's three-pointer as time expired in the first half.

The Razorbacks used an 18-7 run, including 11 points by Mark and five by senior guard Khalif Battle, to move ahead 65-54 with 7:49 left.

Battle finished with 18 points and Mark had a career-high 11 rebounds.

Arkansas senior forward Chandler Lawson had 9 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocked shots, and senior forward Jalen Graham had 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Senior guard Davonte Davis scored all four of his points by hitting 4 of 4 free throws in the final 53 seconds to make sure Arkansas held off the Wildcats.

Junior guard Ali Abdou Dibba led Abilene Christian with 18 points. Airion Simmons, a senior forward from Little Rock Parkview, had 7 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

The Razorbacks shot 64.7% in the second half (18 of 28) and had 5 turnovers after shooting 37.5% (9 of 24) with 12 turnovers in the first half.

"I think in the second half we played harder," Menifield said. "We played more as a team. I think in the first half we were just [isolating] and not moving the ball as much."

Menifield seemed to inspire the Razorbacks to play harder.

"I thought he did make an impact," Tanner said. "He took care of the ball. We turned him over early, but I think he kept them under control a little bit."

Lawson agreed Menifield helped stabilize the Razorbacks.

"I think he brought us together as a team," Lawson said. "We got a lot of guys pushing the ball when Key got that start.

"I feel like he controlled the pace and put everybody in position to make the right reads that we needed."

Menifield said he appreciated his teammates' confidence in telling him to play more freely in the second half.

"In the first half, I think I was timid," Menifield said. "I was just trying to pass and not looking to attack.

"So in the second half, I was just playing my game. I feel like when I attack and get everybody involved, we play more as a team."





Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 8-4, Abilene Christian 5-7

STARS Arkansas junior guard Tramon Mark (25 points, career-high 11 rebounds), senior guard Khalif Battle (18 points) and sophomore guard Keyon Menifield (11 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists). Abilene Christian junior guard Ali Abdou Dibba (18 points).

KEY STAT The Razorbacks shot 64.3% (18 of 28) in the second half.

UP NEXT Arkansas plays North Carolina- Wilmington at 4 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.



