WOMEN

MISSISSIPPI 62, UAPB 47

Mississippi (9-3) outscored the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff 22-9 in the third quarter Thursday to ease to victory at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

The Rebels used an 11-1 run over three minutes in the third quarter to pull away. Two free throws by Marquesha Davis with 6:38 left in the quarter began the run, which ended with two more free throws by Tyia Singleton for a 39-29 lead with 3:34 remaining.

Davis hit a three-pointer to give Ole Miss a 46-33 lead at the end of the third. UAPB got as close as 52-45 with four minutes left in the game but could not close the gap.

Davis and Madison Scott led Ole Miss with 13 points each. Coriah Beck scored a game-high 14 points for UAPB (4-8).