"Fast & Furious" actor Vin Diesel has been accused of sexual battery by a former production assistant, who claimed she was fired after the action star forced himself on her in 2010. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles, Asta Jonasson said that she had been working on location in Atlanta after being hired by Diesel's production company, One Race Films, according to court documents obtained by Vanity Fair. After accompanying Diesel to a party in September 2010, Jonasson claimed that she was asked to wait in the actor's suite at the St. Regis hotel while he entertained hostesses. Once they were gone, Diesel "grabbed Ms. Jonasson's wrists, one with each of his hands, and pulled her onto the bed," according to the suit. Despite her protests, Diesel is alleged to have continued to try to force himself on her even after she initially wriggled free from his grip. Hours after the incident had concluded, Samantha Vincent -- Diesel's sister and the One Race president -- is alleged to have called Jonasson and fired her after she had been on the job for two weeks. Jonasson said she was able to come forward thanks to the Speak Out Act, which prevents the enforcement of an NDA in instances of sexual assault and harassment.

Former talk show host Maury Povich was brought in by the Denver Zoo to help in a paternity announcement for one of their orangutans. In a video posted on the Zoo's social media, Povich pulled the DNA results for 4-month-old Siska out of an envelope and declared "Berani. You are the father!" Siska, a female born on Aug. 27, is the first baby for Eirina, a 15-year-old Sumatran orangutan, who came to the Denver Zoo from Germany's Dortmund Zoo in 2016. It took a few months for the zoo's animal care team to get a hair sample from Siska to compare her DNA against two of the males at the Denver Zoo, 30-year-old Berani and 16-year-old Jaya. Jake Kubie, the Denver Zoo's director of communications, said he was able to track down Povich via an email from his former executive producer. As Povich's catch phrase was relevant to the situation in Kubie's mind, he was able to get the former host to agree to tape the announcement on Saturday before he was presented a Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Daytime Emmy Awards later that day by his wife, Connie Chung.