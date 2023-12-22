Tempus sells off last

property in Portfolio 1

Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership Tempus Realty Partners on Thursday announced the sale of the last property in its Portfolio 1.

The sale of the 20,036 square foot building in North Davidson, N.C. -- repurposed for office use -- marked the completion of all dispositions in the portfolio, totaling $21.6 million, the partnership said in a news release.

Tempus said it purchased the property in 2019 for $2.4 million and placed it in Portfolio 1 with three other properties. The property sold for $5.3 million.

"It is always a matter of great satisfaction for us at Tempus to deliver outstanding outcomes for our investors," said Dan Andrews, Tempus Realty Partners chief executive officer. "The North Davidson project stands out as a particularly gratifying result. Not only have we achieved a great outcome for our investors, but we have also played a pivotal role in accelerating the rejuvenation of the North Davidson community."

The real estate portfolio is the second offered by Tempus to have sold all properties, the news release said. Tempus said it has created seven portfolios since 2016 consisting of industrial and office buildings.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Bank savings program

garners $5.5 million

The automatic savings program at Simmons Bank, called Round-Up, allowed customers to save nearly $5.5 million during the first eleven months of 2023, the bank said this week in a news release.

Debit card purchases made by bank customers enrolled in the program are rounded up to the nearest whole dollar and the "change" is deposited into a Simmons Bank savings or checking account.

"Successful saving is all about the habit," said Joshua Jensen, chief deposit officer at Simmons Bank. "Our Simmons Bank Round-Up savings program helps customers eliminate the time and effort to save, by putting it on 'auto-pilot,' and adding to their savings with each debit card transaction."

A Bankrate survey released earlier this year said 57% of U.S. adults are uncomfortable with the size of their emergency savings, the release said.

More than 26,400 Simmons Bank customers utilized the program in the first 11 months of 2023.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

State index ends

day up at 922.80

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 922.80, up 13.92 points.

"Equities recovered a portion of Wednesday losses as a softer revised GDP report for the third quarter reflected slower than anticipated growth reinforcing expectations of lower inflation and a soft landing," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.