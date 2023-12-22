NFL Week 16 Picks Against the Spread

Week 16 in the NFL brings a lot of matchups with major playoff implications and division rivalries. With just three weeks of regular season action remaining, some teams face must-win scenarios this weekend.

Below are our best bets and picks for Week 16 of the NFL season.

Our experts are 57-58 for the season.

Bill Enright (9-6): Lions -3.5

The Lions have some really impressive wins this season but they also have some head-scratching losses. If they don't pull out a victory in Minnesota while facing Nick Mullens under-center, I'll officially put the "fraud" stamp on this squad. But I'm not at that point yet. Detroit is 5-2 against the spread on the road and 8-4 as a favorite. Meanwhile, the Vikings are just 2-4 ATS at home. With a playoff birth and NFC North title up for grabs, I fully expect the Lions to pounce all over the Vikings.

Craig Ellenport (9-6): Browns +2.5

I apologize for taking the low-hanging fruit here. I know this line was set before we knew C.J. Stroud was out. It's since flipped to Browns -2.5. But here's the thing: I still like that spread. Regular readers of these picks know that I've been high on Cleveland all season. The Browns failed to cover 3.5 in their 20-17 come-from-behind win over the Bears last week, but they'll ride that momentum into Houston. The Texans, meanwhile, needed a comeback of their own to squeak by the mediocre Titans. Cleveland continues its playoff push.

Matt Verderame (8-6): Cowboys +1.5

Dallas couldn't have been more embarrassed last week in a 31–10 loss to the Bills. Now, the Cowboys try to bounce back against the Dolphins, who are battling a slew of injuries on the offensive line. Considering Dallas gave up 267 rushing yards to Buffalo, expect the Cowboys to make stopping the run a point of emphasis, which should open up opportunities for Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence to rush the passer. In a game featuring two teams desperate for a capstone win, take the better front.

Jen Piacenti (8-7): Lions -3.5

I wasn't willing to buy the hook last week for Cincinnati vs. Minnesota, but I'll bite for Detroit. Detroit's offense exploded last week in what should have been a tough matchup, so I am not shying away from them vs. the Vikings. Yes, Minnesota's defense has been excellent lately, but Detroit is scoring nearly seven more points per game this season than Minnesota who will be going to battle with Nick Mullens at quarterback.

Minnesota has only covered the spread twice this season as the home team, and I'll bet the Lions will make a statement in the first of the two divisional matchups to close out the season.

Kyle Wood (8-6): Colts -1.5

The Falcons, who lost to the 2–12 Panthers last week, are benching Desmond Ridder for Taylor Heinicke… again. The veteran signal-caller is 0–2 as the starter this season and he hasn't played since a Week 10 loss to the Cardinals. The Colts, on the other hand, have won five out of six, are 5–2 on the road this year and expect to get running back Jonathan Taylor back as they jockey for positioning in the deadlocked AFC South. On the road against a reeling Atlanta team that just scored seven points against the worst team in the NFL is as good a spot as any to back Indy, a top-10 scoring offense.

Michael Fabiano (7-8): Browns +2.5

The Browns are in the playoff hunt and have a lot to play for against a Texans team that will be starting a backup quarterback in Case Keenum. The actual line in this game has moved to the Browns -3 with news that C.J. Stroud not playing due to a concussion, so getting them +2.5 feels a little like stealing (kinda like the Grinch stealing Christmas from the Whos). Regardless, taking the Browns plus points is an early holiday gift.

Gilberto Manzano (6-9): Seahawks -2.5

The Seahawks saved their season by rallying against the Eagles on Monday night. Look for them to build off that momentum against a Titans squad that might not have rookie quarterback Will Levis, who's dealing with an ankle injury. If the Titans are forced to start veteran Ryan Tannehill, that could hinder the team offensively. Seattle also has a dilemma at quarterback, but Geno Smith appears on track to play after missing Monday's game. Wideouts DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have stepped up in recent weeks.

