Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 22, 1923

Little Rock will have a new modern hotel of 10 stories, and in all respects in keeping with the needs of the city as shown by its constant growth. The new hostelry, according to apparently authentic reports, will be erected at Seventh and Main streets, on a site already secured at a price said to be well over $100,000.

50 years ago

Dec. 22, 1973

The Legislative Council, on a divided voice vote, adopted a resolution urging Congress to propose a constitutional amendment to bar the busing of school children "for the sole purpose of achieving racial balance." Senator Morrell Gathright of Pine Bluff opposed the resolution because "regardless of what the subject is, whether it's busing or anything else, I'm not prepared to decide in a few minutes time to petition Congress for a federal constitutional amendment." State Representative Bobby Glover of Carlisle, sponsor of the resolution along with State Representative Frank B. Henlsee of Pine Bluff, responded to Gaithright's objections with the assertion that the issue "boils down to you're either for or against busing."

25 years ago

Dec. 22, 1998

After listening to testimony from eight defense witnesses, including the defendant, a federal judge Monday sentenced former state Rep. Ben McGee, D-Marion, to 18 months in prison for extortion and tax evasion. The extortion charge stemmed from McGee's acceptance in late 1994 of $2,000 from two dog owners in his district in exchange for legislation favorable to Southland Greyhound Park. The tax charge resulted from McGee's failure to file tax returns from 1984 through 1988, evading payment by hiding money in a Memphis bank account. Federal sentencing guidelines recommended a prison term of 24 to 30 months. But U.S. District Judge Bill Wilson said he reduced the time after hearing of McGee's "courage in his younger days" as a pioneer in the civil-rights movement.

10 years ago

Dec. 22, 2013

The Arkansas Department of Human Services has begun soliciting public comments on a proposal that would allow people accused of child abuse to request removal from the state's Child Maltreatment Central Registry -- unless the abuse led to the death of a child. The Arkansas Child Maltreatment Central Registry was established after a 1974 federal mandate that required all states to maintain child-abuse records. School districts, day cares, hospitals and other organizations that have children in their care use the registry in pre-employment screenings. ... Children and Family Services Division Director Cecile Blucker said the Child Maltreatment Central Registry Review Team began discussing the name-removal proposal in September and requested that changes be made because it "came to believe that the current rules were simply too restrictive."