Pittman delighted by in-state signees

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said he and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino expect freshman running back signee Braylen Russell to have an immediate impact.

Russell, the Benton High School product who signed with the Razorbacks on Wednesday, rushed 167 times for 1,359 yards and 20 touchdowns and had 18 receptions for 351 yards and 5 touchdowns this season. The 6-1, 240-pound big back also threw a touchdown pass.

"Bobby and I were sitting there watching his tape, and we think he can play right now," Pittman said. "He's got the size, the physicality.

"He loves the state of Arkansas, the university, great parents. ... He's really, really improved, in my opinion, over the last year."

Russell was among five in-state high school signees Wednesday for Arkansas along with defensive lineman Charleston Collins from Mills in Little Rock; offensive lineman Kobe Branham from Fort Smith Southside; receiver CJ Brown from Bentonville; and linebacker Wyatt Simmons from Harding Academy in Searcy.

Collins was rated the No. 8 defensive lineman in the country by On3.com and the top recruit in Arkansas. He had 115 tackles as a senior, including 33 for lost yards and 12 sacks.

"Charlie really brings a long, athletic guy who loves to play the game," Pittman said.

Branham, 6-5 and 323 pounds, was rated the No. 40 guard in the nation by ESPN.com. He had a 94.3% blocking grade on the season with 56 pancake blocks and he didn't allow a sack.

"Kobe Branham, I love him now," Pittman said. "I love big, athletic guys. I love his family. I tell you what, I think he's going to be really special."

Brown, rated the No. 87 wide receiver by On3.com, had 61 catches for 1,370 yards and 16 touchdowns, scored 2 rushing touchdowns and threw a 62-yard touchdown pass this season. He also had three kickoff returns for touchdowns.

"He did a little bit of everything for his team," Pittman said. "He's a great athlete. Faster than what I thought at first even, but he catches everything."

Simmons, rated the No. 44 linebacker by On3.com, had 90 tackles this season. He's the son of Harding University Coach Paul Simmons, who led the Bisons to the NCAA Division II national championship last Saturday with a 38-7 victory over Colorado School of Mines after beating Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 55-14 in the semifinals.

"Wyatt [is] very, very, very, very, very aggressive," Pittman said. "Daddy obviously is a great coach. Won the natty there at Harding University, and honestly the last two games weren't close. So man, what a great team they had and congratulations there to Paul and his coaching staff.

"Wyatt [is] very, very physical. Can run. Played a little bit of everything. Played tight end, played running back. But he's a linebacker."

Pittman said he sees Simmons as a middle linebacker who also can play an outside spot.

"He's a guy who can go sic 'em," Pittman said. "Go after the football."

Pittman said it's an added plus to sign a player whose father is a coach.

"May come in a little ahead of the game mentally," Pittman said. "Because they talked about it over supper all the time."