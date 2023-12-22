Police name victim in Wednesday night fatal shooting in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police on Friday night identified a man shot dead Wednesday outside a Rose City shopping center.

Authorities named Eulius Williams, 32, of North Little Rock as the victim that police located around 11:41 p.m. Wednesday after another man flagged them down near the Rose City Shopping Center at 4109 E. Broadway, saying he had been robbed at gunpoint.

Officers had been interviewing a suspect in the armed robbery, identified as Nathan Whitmore, 22, when Williams' body was found, a police news release states.

Whitmore was arrested on a charge of capital murder in the killing. He also faces felony charges of attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery and third-degree escape and a misdemeanor resisting arrest count.

After officers began to question Whitmore about the robbery, he managed to break free from officers and ran about 10 feet before he was tackled by police, an arrest report states. He resisted officers, who used pepper spray on him to get him to obey commands, the report says.

Whitmore remained in the Pulaski County jail Friday evening, according to the jail's online inmate roster.