PREP BASKETBALL: Fort Smith Northside’s girls hold off Springdale Har-Ber for 51-47 victory

FORT SMITH -- After suffering for 48 hours following a last-second loss to Fayetteville, Fort Smith Northside Coach Rickey Smith said he knew the importance of Thursday's 6A-West Conference game with Springdale Har-Ber.

His Lady Bears responded, building a 14-point, second-half advantage before holding on for a 51-47 win over the Lady Wildcats at Northside Arena.

Anna Gooden made three free throws in the final 18 seconds to clinch the victory for Northside (9-2, 1-1) and prevent Smith from having an 0-2 conference start for the first time in his 32 years as a high school coach.

"I am not going to lie ... the last two days have been two of the longest in my life," Smith said. "It was a must-win for us. I felt that way, but I did not want to let the kids know that. In the end, a win is a win and this will make Christmas a little bit better."

Gooden paced Northside with 16 points, while Hazley Grotjohn added 12 and Cherish Blackmon contributed nine points and 10 rebounds.

Har-Ber freshman Mackenlie Campbell scored a game-high 26 points, 18 in the second half, to fuel the Lady Wildcats' fourth-quarter rally.

"What a roller coaster of a game," Har-Ber Coach Kimberly Jenkins said. "We did not get off to a good start. We were not making shots, we were fouling and we were turning the ball over. These kids, though, have a lot of fight in them. They hate to lose. I was proud of their poise of battling through the rough start. We just kept fighting back."

Northside led 20-16 after a first half that was an offensive struggle for both teams. Har-Ber committed 14 turnovers and made just 3 of 16 field goals, while Northside was 4 of- 20 from the field and had 9 turnovers.

"This was a physical game and both teams just had one day of recovery," Smith said.

"It was an ugly first half for Northside and for Har-Ber. Both teams missed shots, both teams fouled and both teams turned the ball over."

The Lady Bears seized control of the game to start the second half, using a 13-3 run in the first four minutes of the third quarter to take its largest lead at 33-19. Grotjohn scored 5 points and Blackmon added 4 to key the run.

After that, Campbell begin to heat up, scoring eight points in the final three minutes of the third quarter to get the Lady Wildcats to within 39-28.

After Blackmon scored on a Gooden pass with 5 minutes left to give Northside a 51-42 lead, Har-Ber began to chip away at the lead.

Delaney Roller scored four points in 14 seconds to bring Har-Ber within 41-37 with 2:46 left.

A Grotjohn basket and two Gooden free throws moved the Lady Bears' advantage back to 45-37 with 1:25 left. But a three-point jumper and a three-point play by Campbell on consecutive possessions pulled the Lady Wildcats within 45-43 with 58 seconds left.

That would be as close as Har-Ber would get as Northside made 4 of 6 free throws in the final 39 seconds to clinch the victory. The Lady Bears made 23 of 33 free throws in the game.

"I thought at times, we were trying not to lose instead of trying to win and that was my fault," Smith said. "I was not as aggressive on offense as I should have been. But credit goes to Har-Ber. They are super-quick and can attack the basket."

BOYS

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 69, FS NORTHSIDE 56

The Wildcats jumped out to a 20-8 lead after one quarter and kept the Grizzlies at bay in earning their second 6A-West win to open conference play before the Christmas break.

Har-Ber (11-1, 2-0) led 33-22 at halftime.

Courtland Muldrew scored a game-high 29 to lead Har-Ber, which had three players in double figures. Jaxon Conley poured in 14 for the Wildcats, while DeMarion Lee added 10.

Derek Shepard paced Northside (6-8, 0-2) with 28 points.