PREP BASKETBALL: Springdale’s two early offensive runs prove too much for Fort Smith Southside

SPRINGDALE -- After opening 6A-West Conference play with a nail-biting win earlier in the week, the Springdale Bulldogs had no suspense on Thursday night.

They used an 11-point run in the first quarter and a 10-point spurt in the second to coast to an 83-44 win over Fort Smith Southside at Bulldog Arena.

The win capped a good start to conference play for the Bulldogs (7-5, 2-0), who won 57-56 at Bentonville West on Tuesday.

"That was our goal -- we wanted to be 2-0 going into Christmas," Springdale Coach Jeremy Price said. "We were able to do that. We have a tournament after Christmas so we'll play in that and continue to build."

Isaiah Sealy scored the first two baskets of the game and the Bulldogs led from there, jumping to a 17-2 lead 5 minutes in and a 20-8 lead after the first quarter.

Brylan Sims sparked an 11-0 run with a three-pointer and an and-one.

Southside was within 25-15 in the second quarter following a three-point play by Trey Grant, but Springdale went on a 10-0 run with Sims scoring off an offensive rebound, Tyler Bell making a three-pointer, Sims converting a fast-break layup and Sealy making a three-pointer for a 35-15 lead with 1:51 left in the half.

"We got off to a good start," Price said. "We got everybody comfortable. We got some stops. We got out and ran. We were able to get some guys in the game and keep people fresh."

Sealy converted a pair of turnovers into dunks to open the third quarter to increase a 38-21 halftime cushion to 42-21.

"At halftime, we talked about let's come out and start the second half the same way we started the first half," Price said. "We did. We got a couple of turnovers that led to some dunks. It just makes everything easier when you get those easy buckets."

Springdale bumped its lead to 59-37 after three quarters.

"They're a very talented team," Southside Coach Stewart Adams said. "They've got it all. They can attack the rim, they can shoot, they defend well. That's a top tier team in the state, top five easy in the state. They're going to do that to a lot of teams."

Jarvis Palmer led a quintet of double-digit scorers for Springdale with 15 points, including 13 in the third quarter. Sims, Cy Bates and Sealy all scored 13 points. Holden Plant added 11 points off the bench, all in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs won the two games this week without returning starter Aiden Gazaway, who has left the team and is moving out of state.

Alex Roper and Cooper Watson led Southside with 10 points. George Herrell and Matt Williams each scored seven points.

Springdale will play in the Ronnie Brogdon Invitational in Highland beginning Thursday against Nettleton.

Southside (4-6, 0-2) will host the Foster Roofing Holiday Classic beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Springfield (Mo.) Parkview.

Girls

SPRINGDALE 67, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 27

The Lady Bulldogs forced 12 turnovers grabbed six offensive rebounds in the first quarter to set the tone early.

"Our theme this year is 'Create Chaos' because everybody looks at our team and thinks we're undersized," Springdale Coach Heather Hunsucker said. "We look like a junior high team. I made some calls a couple of summers ago, and asked for some help and what they'd do with our team. We're skilled and really deep, we just don't have size. They gave us a couple of concepts and we found something we really like."

The Lady Bulldogs (10-2, 2-0) also won their second 6A-West game in three days with the fast start.

Springdale led 19-5 after the quarter and increased the margin to 40-10 at halftime.

Carolinda Hudson led Springdale with 13 points, ending the first quarter with a three-pointer and a bucket inside. Kaiya McCoy added 12 points, including a pair of three-pointers as part of an 11-0 run in the second quarter, and Jakayla Bunch 10, converting a pair of steals into layups in the second quarter. Aubriana Wilson added nine points, and Charleen Hudson scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds.

Liddie Ann Adams led Southside with 11 points and four rebounds. Kaila Robinson added six points and a team-high six rebounds.

Springdale will play in the Kameron Hale Invitational at Lake Hamilton beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday against Magnolia.

Southside (1-11, 0-2) will play against Providence Academy at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Lady Blackhawk Invitational at Pea Ridge.