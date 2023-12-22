Roundups and scores

Central prevails

in two overtimes

Little Rock Central needed two extra sessions to keep its unbeaten streak going Thursday.

Annor Boateng finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists to lead the Tigers to an 89-78 victory over Louisville (Ky.) DeSales during the quarterfinals of the King of the Bluegrass Holiday Classic in Fairdale, Ky.

Central (10-0) also got 23 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists from Luke Moore and 16 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists from Daniel Culberson in the win. The Tigers outscored the Colts 15-4 in the second overtime to clinch a spot in today's semifinal round at 9 p.m. against the winner of Thursday's late game between Bowling Green, Ky., and Louisville Trinity.

C.J. Washington also contributed 11 points and six rebounds, while Chase Allen added 10 points and five rebounds for Central, which shot 50.8% (31 of 61). But the Tigers were only 18 of 31 (58.1%) from the free-throw line, and that afforded DeSales (8-3) to chance to stay close.

Damone King's 21 points led the Colts, who were 28-of-63 shooting (44.4%). It was his late jumper that sent the game into the first overtime and his two closing free throws pushed it to a second overtime. Logan Tharp had 19 points, Prince Kahnplaye 16 and Will Gibson 14 for DeSales.

-- Erick Taylor

THURSDAY'S GAMES

GIRLS

FARMINGTON 56, PRAIRIE GROVE 17 Kaycee McCumber and Zoey Bershers both had 12 points for Farmington (16-1, 3-0 4A-1), which led 16-2 after the first quarter and 39-7 at halftime. Marin Adams and Reese Shirey each scored 10 points for the Lady Cardinals, who've won nine straight games.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 51, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 47 Makenlie Campbell compiled 26 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks for Har-Ber (7-5, 1-1 6A-West) in its loss to the Lady Bears.

NETTLETON 62, SALEM 60 A putback at the horn allowed Nettlton (12-1) to win it. Marleigh Sellars scored 28 points and Maddie Keen had 12 points for Salem (10-3). Olivia Dockins added nine points.

VALLEY SPRINGS 53, CENTRAL ARK. CHRISTIAN 25 Valley Springs didn't allow a bucket in the first quarter and shut out CAC in the third quarter en route to a nonconference victory in a nonconference game at North Little Rock. The Lady Tigers (12-6) jumped out to a 17-1 lead and had a 30-16 halftime cushion before they outscored the Lady Mustangs 14-0 in the third quarter. Laramie Watkins had 14 points and Eliza Drewry 10 for Valley Springs.

VAN BUREN 48, FORT OSAGE, MO. 40 Camryn Schmidt and Aspen Cone both scored 14 points in a victory for Van Buren (11-2) in Kansas City. Hope Oden also had 11 points for the Lady Pointers.

VIOLA 59, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 44 Kailey Hallmark made eight three-pointers for 24 points to support Viola (6-13, 2-5 1A-2). Marissa Hutson had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Longhorns. Lainee Gentry finished with 17 points and Eden Murphree added 12 points and eight rebounds for West Side Greers Ferry (4-13, 1-5).

BOYS

BENTON 81, WHITE HALL 53 Terrion Burgess scored 27 points for Benton (12-2, 3-0 5A-South). A.D. Gray and Javarious Russell each had 17 points for the Panthers. Jai'Chaunn Hayes led White Hall (8-5, 2-1) with 29 points.

BENTON HARMONY GROVE 63, PRESCOTT 56 Tyler McCormick had 21 points and nine rebounds for Harmony Grove (11-1, 2-0 3A-7). Ethan Stafford finished with 19 points and Matthew Bainter added 14 for the Cardinals.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 60, VALLEY SPRINGS 30 Sam Maddox scored 15 points as Central Arkansas Christian (9-3) wrapped up its eighth straight victory. Grayson Wilson also scored 14 points for the Mustangs, who also came up with 20 steals.

FARMINGTON 82, PRAIRIE GROVE 29 Layne Taylor provided 21 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists for Farmington (14-2, 3-0 4A-1). Sam Kirkman scored 13 points, Jaxon Berry 11 and Maddox Teeter 10 for the Cardinals.

CLARKSVILLE 47, FOUNTAIN LAKE 38 Dillon Dettmering's 17 points were a team-high for Fountain Lake (11-6, 2-2 4A-4), which trailed 25-16 at halftime.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 62, MEMPHIS CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 44 J.J. Andrews' 29 points pushed Little Rock Christian (9-3) at Memphis. Jameel Wesley Jr. had 15 points and Landren Blocker added 8 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals for the Warriors.

Thursday's scores

Girls

Benton 47, White Hall 35

Bentonville 40, Rogers Heritage 26

Camden Fairview 43, Ouachita 40

Des Arc 63, Harrisburg 59

Farmington 56, Prairie Grove 17

Fort Smith Northside 51, Springdale Har-Ber 47

Fouke 52, Centerpoint 27

Gosnell 36, Armorel 33

Hamburg 60, Lonoke 27

Jessieville 53, Magnet Cove 33

Lake Hamilton 65, Hot Springs 38

Mansfield 72, Acorn 61

Morrilton 50, McGehee 23

Nettleton 62, Salem 60

Piggott 71, Naylor, Mo. 51

Rogers 63, Bentonville West 33

Smackover 53, Columbia Christian 21

Springdale 67, Fort Smith Southside 27

Star City 63, Clinton 60

Valley Springs 53, Central Ark. Christian 25

Van Buren 48, Fort Osage, Mo. 40

Viola 59, West Side Greers Ferry 44

Bryant Classic

At Bryant

Little Rock Parkview 48, Paragould 32

Marion 63, Bryant 42

Boys

Benton 81, White Hall 53

Benton Harmony Grove 63, Prescott 56

Bentonville 53, Rogers Heritage 46

Bentonville West 42, Rogers 41

Clarksville 47, Fountain Lake 38

Farmington 82, Prairie Grove 29

Glen Rose 47, Gurdon 18

Gravette 44, Pea Ridge 33

Jessieville 56, Magnet Cove 21

Jonesboro 60, Calloway County, Ky. 45

Lake Hamilton 79, Hot Springs 57

Little Rock Central 89, DeSales, Ky. 78, 2OT

Little Rock Christian 62, Memphis Christian Brothers 44

Mansfield 57, Acorn 34

Melbourne 56, Manila 52

Springdale 83, Fort Smith Southside 44

Springdale Har-Ber 69, Fort Smith Northside 56

Texarkana 65, Hot Springs Lakeside 61

Bryant Classic

At Bryant

Jacksonville 56, Alma 51

Bryant 63, Joe T. Robinson 36