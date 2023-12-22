BREAKING: Sanders calls on Benny Magness to resign as Arkansas Board of Corrections chairman





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is calling on Arkansas Board of Corrections Chairman Benny Magness to resign immediately.

In a letter to Magness released Friday morning, the Republican governor wrote that she is in receipt of his letter requesting that 138 National Guardsman be deployed to work full-time in the prisons.

"Your letter is yet another example of the desire to play political games, and this time you are involving our brave National guardsmen and women as pawns," Sanders said in her letter to Magness.

"Secretary [Joe] Profiri had a plan to safely reopen beds with no additional personnel needed. If the Board wants to reactivate beds, then they should reinstate the Secretary and implement his plan without delay. I will not inject our guardsmen and women into a purely political situation caused by the very person requesting them,' she said.

"You suspended Secretary Profiri and filed frivolous litigation against the State, resulting in great expense to our taxpayers, all in an effort to maintain the 'status quo.' The status quo in Arkansas is exactly what placed us in this situation," Sanders said.

It is clear the Board of Corrections is incapable of rational, reasonable, or fiscally responsible decision making under Magness' leadership," she said.

There have been a series of clashes between the Board of Corrections, Sanders, Profiri and Attorney General Tim Griffin that began last month, after the governor called a news conference seeking to pressure board members into supporting her request to add 622 beds at several state facilities.

Magness asked Sanders to activate 138 National Guardsmen to bolster state prison system staff, the Department of Corrections announced Thursday.

Magness made the request in a letter to Sanders on Wednesday to "help fill in staffing gaps within the Division of Correction." according to a news release from the department. He asked for 40 National Guardsmen to be activated and serve in "non-inmate supervisory security positions" at the Maximum Security Unit in England, as well as the Tucker Unit.

According to the letter, the guardsmen will relieve certified correctional staff, allowing that staff to help provide the needed staffing to reactivate 124 beds at the Tucker Re-Entry Center.

"The Guardsmen will fill positions which are staffed 24 hours per day, 7 days per week," he said in the letter.

Magness also requested consideration for activation of 98 additional National Guard personnel to serve "in the same type of positions at current units" where there is vacancy for entry-level correctional officers exceeding 40% as of Nov. 30.

The guardsmen wouldn't directly supervise inmates, as they lack the training to do so, according to Corrections Department spokeswoman Dina Tyler. Instead, they would fill support positions for security, including in towers and at secured entrances. Tyler said it wouldn't be fair to the guardsmen to place them directly with inmates without adequate training.

The strategy is new to Arkansas but it's been tried in other states, such as Florida and New Hampshire, according to the Corrections Department.



