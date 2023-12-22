The world in brief: Suspended lawmakers protest in India

Suspended lawmakers protest in India

NEW DELHI -- Dozens of opposition lawmakers suspended from Parliament by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for obstructing proceedings held a street protest on Thursday accusing the government of throttling democracy in the country.

They briefly marched outside the Parliament building in New Delhi behind a huge "Save Democracy" banner and carried placards reading "Democracy is in danger." The suspensions came as legislators were due to debate a contentious crime bill.

More than 140 opposition lawmakers were suspended from the two houses of Parliament over the past week for demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah about a Dec. 13 security breach when two intruders stormed the chamber by jumping from the visitors' gallery and released yellow smoke canisters. They created panic among lawmakers and disrupted parliamentary proceedings.

One of the intruders jumped from seat to seat before he was overpowered by some lawmakers and security staff and was later arrested. The police have also arrested several of their accomplices outside Parliament. The intruders claimed that they wanted to highlight the government's attention to rising unemployment in the country.

The opposition lawmakers demanded a discussion in Parliament about the breach of security, but were accused of creating disorder.

Ukraine legalizes Rx pot as vets return

Ukraine's parliament approved the legalization of medical cannabis as the nation responds to the growing ranks of war veterans requiring treatment for injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The legislation to regulate medical, scientific and industrial use of cannabis passed with a majority of 248 in the 450-seat assembly in Kyiv, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram. A total of 16 members opposed the motion.

Support to legalize medical marijuana has gathered steam in Ukraine as Russia's invasion approaches its second year and discussion in the country centered on the drug's benefits in treating severe pain and addressing mental health. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to sign the bill into law, which could go into effect some time in the second half of 2024, Zheleznyak said.

"For our citizens not to endure the pain, stress and trauma of the war, we must finally justifiably legalize treatment based on medical cannabis for everyone who needs it," Zelenskyy told the assembly in June.

The move faced resistance among some political forces in parliament. The populist party led by former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko argued legalization would trigger uncontrolled production -- and said the matter should be put to Ukrainian voters in a referendum.

Australian fire injures 2, ruins 2 homes

PERTH, Australia -- A wildfire burning out of control on the outskirts of the Australian west coast city of Perth on Thursday destroyed at least two homes and injured two people, officials said.

An emergency warning was issued for the eastern suburb of Parkerville where the fire was sparked by a tree branch falling on power lines on Thursday morning. The alert warned that the fire posed a threat to lives and homes.

At least two homes had been "completely lost," Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said.

The full extent of the damage wouldn't be known until inspection crews were able to survey the fire zone.

Two men in their 60s were hospitalized after being injured by the fire in separate incidents, media reported. One had minor burns and the other an injured foot. The ambulance service didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fire authorities reported late Thursday that the fire had been contained but remained out of control after razing 220 acres.

China sheltering hundreds after quake

BEIJING -- Hundreds of temporary one-room housing units were being set up Thursday in northwest China for survivors of an earthquake that destroyed more than 14,000 homes and killed at least 135 people, according to state media reports.

Twelve people remained missing in an area hit by mudslides that inundated two villages, the reports said. Search teams were using excavators to dig out a thick sea of mud that covered roads and encased and blocked entry to buildings.

State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of cranes lifting white, box-like housing units and lining them up in an open field in Meipo, a village in Gansu province. About 260 had been erected, and the total in the village was expected to reach 500 across nine sites by this morning.

The arrival of the prefabricated units was a sign that many of the more than 87,000 people resettled after the Monday night earthquake may be homeless for some time. Many have been enduring temperatures well below freezing in flimsier tent-like units with blue plastic sheeting on the outside and a quilted cotton lining inside.

The death toll included 113 people in Gansu and another 22 people in neighboring Qinghai province. Nearly 1,000 were reported injured.





Movable plank houses for earthquake victims are set up in Meipo Village, Jishishan County in northwest China’s Gansu Province, on Thursday. (AP/Xinhua/Fan Peishen)





