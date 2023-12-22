WOMEN

TENNESSEE-MARTIN 67, ARKANSAS STATE 62

Arkansas State had its three-game winning streak snapped with a loss to Tennessee-Martin on Thursday afternoon at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Anaya Brown had 18 points and 17 rebounds to lead the way for the Skyhawks (3-8). Se shot 7 of 15 from the field and pulled down six offensive rebounds.

Kenley McCarn scored 17 points in the win, while Josie Storey and Norah Clark added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

ASU (6-4) was led by Izzy Higginbottom, who scored 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor. Anna Griffin scored 13 points for the Red Wolves and Lauryn Pendleton added 11.