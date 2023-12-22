Texarkana, Arkansas, School District superintendent Becky Kesler announces resignation at end of school year

TEXARKANA --Texarkana Arkansas School District Superintendent Becky Kesler announced her resignation, effective June 2024, at a School Board meeting Tuesday.

Kesler has been with the district for over 20 years and has nearly four decades of education field experience. She began her career with the district as principal of Union Elementary in 2003.

Kesler's tenure as superintendent led to the district hitting multiple milestones, including renovating Razorback stadium, a new middle school campus, band hall expansion and several other projects. The district has also increased the number of security officers and created entry and visitor check-in procedures.

Kesler's penchant for partnership-building resulted in the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy, which allows for high school students to earn an associate degree and high school diploma simultaneously through the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.