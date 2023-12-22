Titans take ‘low-energy’ victory

BRYANT-- An inconsistent victory was better than no victory at all for Jacksonville on Thursday.

The Titans shook off moments of unsteadiness, particularly in the second half, to outlast Alma 56-51 during the second day of the Bryant Classic at Hornet Arena.

Justice Moore, Jayce Tillman and Taylor Connor had 13 points apiece for Jacksonville (7-6), which was coming off an energized 64-59 win over Joe T. Robinson on Wednesday. But the Titans only displayed that same liveliness in stretches against the Airedales, and it nearly cost them.

"It was kind of a low-energy game, to me," Jacksonville Coach Victor Joyner said. "[Wednesday's game] was high- impact, a lot of pushing the ball up the floor in transition, a lot of getting after it. In this one, we just weren't doing that, didn't play that same way.

"Even the crowd was monotone, and I couldn't blame them one bit."

The Titans certainly didn't start off the game that way.

Jacksonville owned the first 13 minutes and ran out to a 24-11 lead, with Moore accounting for eight of those points. The Titans shot 10 of 16 (62.5%) during that time frame as opposed to a 5-of-19 showing (26.3%) from Alma (3-7), not to mention seven turnovers by the Airedales.

But Alma began shoot better over the final few minutes of the half. The Airedales hit three-pointers on three consecutive trips, with Easton Boggs nailing two straight from 23 feet, to ease back in it. A three from Tyree McGill with 1:21 left in the second quarter cut Jacksonville's lead to 24-20.

Moore eventually slowed Alma's run with a three-pointer following a Titans timeout that helped send Jacksonville into halftime with a seven-point advantage.

"Had moments where we were just inconsistent," Joyner said. "Up and down, then flat. Up and down, then flat. It was just one of those games."

The Airedales hung around in the second half and made it a one-possession game for long spans. Alma was down 36-35 early in the fourth quarter and had a chance to take the lead but misfired on a long jumper.

The Titans followed up that miss by scoring seven of the next 10 points -- all from Tillman. The Airedales later got within three at 43-40 after a basket from Carmani Smith, but a three-pointer from Jimmy Davis on the other end began an 8-2 run that put Jacksonville ahead by nine with just over two minutes to play.

"We got the 'W,' and we're blessed to get it," Joyner said. "But it was just one of those monotone type of games, and we've got to play much better than what we did."

Boggs had 19 points, while Matthew Rodgers and Edward Tate both scored eight points for Alma.

BRYANT 69, JOE T. ROBINSON 36

Kellen Robinson scored 17 points as Bryant (12-2) led the entire way and was never in danger, especially after ripping off a 20-2 run to finish the first quarter.

Camarion Bead had 13 points and Trent Ford added 11 for the Hornets, who led 23-4 after the first quarter and 31-8 midway through the second until a Robinson three-pointer lit a half-closing 14-0 surge. That run gave Bryant a 45-10 lead at the break.

Tristan Jahnke ended with seven points for Robinson (5-11), which hit 11 of 41 shots. (26.8%) Bryant was 24 of 47 (51.1%).

GIRLS

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 48, PARAGOULD 32

Kristyn Cooper scored a game-high 16 points for Parkview (4-8), which bounced back from Wednesday's loss to Marion by beating the Lady Rams.

Kirsten Johnson had nine points and Naomi Sharpley finished with seven for the Lady Patriots, who led 11-9 after the first quarter but started the second period on an 11-0 run to take charge.

Halee Benson scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds for Paragould (0-9), which was outscored 23-3 in that second quarter. In their 61-21 loss to Bryant one day earlier, the Lady Rams were outscored 26-2 in the second period.

Reese Roleson added seven points for Paragould, which also committed 30 turnovers.

MARION 63, BRYANT 42

Jada Cheers scored 14 points to lead Marion (7-3).

Ny'asia Jackson added 11 points for the Lady Patriots, including a game-opening three-pointer that got her team to a good start. Marion, which had seven players score six points or more, continued to push the pace from there and never let the Lady Hornets get comfortable.

Bryant (10-6) trailed 32-19 at halftime but shot only 3 of 13 (23.1%) in the third. Marion hit 10 of 14 (71.4%) in that same period and took a 56-30 lead in the final quarter.

India Robinson and Brilynn Findley both had eight points for the Lady Hornets.