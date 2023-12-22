WOMEN

UALR 63, DUQUESNE 52

UALR picked up its first win of the season by defeating Duquesne at the Tulane Holiday Classic in New Orleans on Thursday afternoon.

Faith Lee scored 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting to lead the way for the Trojans. Jayla Brooks scored 12 points and collected six rebounds.

Leilani Wimbish-Gay and Sug Williams had 11 points each for UALR (1-10), while Jaiyah Harris Smith scored 6 points, pulled down 9 rebounds and dished out 7 assists.

Duquesne (6-6) was paced by Gabby Grantham-Medley, who finished with 15 points off the bench. Megan McConnell and Tess Myers each scored 12 points.

Lee was named to the all-tournament team for her performances over the two games in New Orleans.

It also marked the 500th victory in the history of UALR's women's basketball program.