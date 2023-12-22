UA's McGlothern enters NFL Draft

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern officially declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday as had been expected.

McGlothern, a fourth-year senior who had another year of eligibility remaining, had previously accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl. Playing in that game, scheduled for Feb. 1 in Frisco, Texas, would have ended McGlothern's college eligibility.

"I am excited to start the next chapter of my life, and the challenge of preparing for the NFL Draft," McGlothern posted on social media after thanking his teammates, coaches and fans.

"Fayetteville will always feel like my second home to me," he wrote.

A 6-2, 188-pounder from Houston, McGlothern was the Hogs' highest-graded cornerback the past two seasons. He had 20 tackles and a team-high three interceptions with 73 return yards, 6 pass breakups and 3 tackles for loss.

A transfer from LSU prior to the 2022 season, McGlothern earned second-team All-SEC honors as a junior with 52 tackles, 4 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles.

-- Tom Murphy