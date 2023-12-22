Veterans center police to wear video cameras

FAYETTEVILLE -- Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks police officers began using body cameras Thursday, the system announced.

The move comes after President Joe Biden issued an executive order that covered other facilities in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The cameras will automatically record video and audio when officers draw their issued firearm from their duty belt holster or when they activate the emergency lights in their police vehicle, the announcement said.

Officers will also manually turn on their cameras when conducting investigations and during enforcement encounters. In-car cameras will be turned on for traffic stops, while responding to calls for service and while transporting those in custody.

The VA takes precautions to ensure the use of these cameras does not infringe upon the privacy of employees or veterans, the announcement says. Footage from the cameras will be used only for police investigations and court proceedings or for limited other purposes as allowed under federal law.

Biden issued Executive Order 14074 in May 2022 requiring all federal law enforcement agencies to use body cameras. The VA employs approximately 4,670 police officers.

The executive order also requires all federal law enforcement agencies to contribute to a National Law Enforcement Accountability Database regarding instances of police misconduct as well as submit information to the FBI related to use-of-force incidents, among other provisions.