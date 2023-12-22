Week 16 NFL Player Prop Picks: Boost Your Holiday Spirit With These Best Bets

View the original article to see embedded media.

Don't forget to get your player prop selections in for Sunday!

The Christmas Eve slate offers plenty of opportunity to get in on the action. Here are some of our favorite early values for Sunday's contests.

Dak Prescott Week 16 Player Props Dak Prescott and the Cowboys look for a bounce back game as they head to Miami and take on the Dolphins. Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Dak Prescott Over 12.5 rushing yards (-120) Prescott was disappointing last week, so expect him to bounce back this week in a game with a total set all the way up at 49.5. Prescott has looked best when he has used his legs to extend plays, and I'll bet he continues that trend vs. the Dolphins. Prescott has exceeded this mark in eight of 15 games played this year. Baker Mayfield Week 16 Player Props Baker Mayfield Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+110) I love a good plus-momsy prop, and this one certainly qualifies. Not only have the Jaguars allowed an average of 1.85 passing touchdowns per game across the past seven, Baker has done this in eight of fifteen games played this year, including six of the last eight. Last week he tossed four vs. Green Bay, and we only need half as much for this one to cash. Rachaad White Week 16 Player Props Rachaad White Over 25.5 receiving yards (-110) No team has allowed more catches to running backs this season than the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are allowing an average of 6.7 catches and 46.7 receiving yards per game to runners. White has exceeded this prop in eight of 14 games played this season, and in each of the past two weeks, he exceeded it in a single catch. The Jaguars are allowing an 82.5% catch-rate to running backs, too, so we'll bet he clears this mark again on Sunday. Calvin Ridley Week 16 Player Props Of the Jaguars' original starting wide receivers, Calvin Ridley is the only remaining healthy playmaker. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Calvin Ridley Over 55.5 receiving yards (-110) Ridley was targeted 12 times in last week's loss to the Ravens, and he also leads the Jaguars with a 21.2% target-share this season. Across the past eight weeks of play, no team has allowed more yards to wideouts than the Buccaneers, who have allowed an average of 207 yards per game to the position. Christian Kirk is out and so is Zay Jones, and that leaves Ridley in a good spot to beat this prop. We also like Evan Engram in this matchup, but there is plenty to go around. Tyjae Spears Week 16 Player Props Tyjae Spears Over 27.5 rushing yards (-115) Across the past two contests, Spears has been the more efficient running back for the Titans, and he has exceeded this prop in each of his last three. For the season he is averaging 4.7 yards per attempt. With question marks at QB for the Titans and Seattle's weakness vs. the run, it seems likely we will see Spears in a decent role on Sunday. Seattle has allowed an average of 111 rushing yards per game to the position across the past four, and Spears has played 59% of the snaps across the past two for Tennessee. This is a nice, low number that he should be able to clear. David Njoku Week 16 Player Props David Njoku over 49.5 receiving yards (-120) Since Joe Flacco took over the starting job for the Browns in Week 13, Njoku has had a 21% target share and he's averaging 71 receiving yards per game. This week he faces a Texans team that has allowed an average of 59 receiving yards per game to tight ends- the fourth-highest mark in the league. Expect Flacco to continue to pepper Njoku with targets this weekend.

