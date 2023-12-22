West Memphis woman charged in drug death of fellow inmate in Crittenden County jail

A woman held in the Crittenden County jail faces an aggravated death by delivery charge after authorities say she provided fentanyl and cocaine to another inmate who died in custody last month, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

State police investigators determined Chiquita Roberts, 41, of West Memphis was the primary suspect in the Nov. 2 death of Shalanda Hurd, 40, who was found dead in her cell, the release says. An autopsy by the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory determined Hurd died of acute fentanyl and cocaine toxicity, the release says.

Shortly before Hurd's death, Roberts was seen slipping something under the door of Hurd's cell, investigators determined after interviews and reviewing surveillance camera footage.

Roberts was still held at the jail when she was charged Wednesday. An online inmate roster lists her charges as felony possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation, tampering with physical evidence, possession of fentanyl and furnishing prohibited articles.

At the time of her death, Hurd had been jailed on a criminal trespassing charge since Feb. 8, the release says.