Bowling again

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Following a 28-day layoff, the Arkansas State University football team returns to the field today to take on Northern Illinois in the 10th Camellia Bowl.

It is the first bowl appearance for ASU since the 2019 Camellia Bowl and the first for Northern Illinois since the 2021 Cure Bowl. With kickoff set for 11 a.m. Central on ESPN, it will be a chance for both universities to showcase their programs.

"It's a four-hour commercial for Arkansas State University," ASU Coach Butch Jones said. "When you play on national television, you need to take advantage of that. I think it's great for our football program and I think it's great for our university."

Jones also said he has worked to keep the routine of the players as normal as possible. Early in the week, the team did some sightseeing and got to enjoy the experience Montgomery has provided. But it's all business for the Red Wolves (6-6) as the game draws near.

"Once the game starts, and really right now you shouldn't even be concerned with that [outside factors]," Jones said. "It's just getting ready to play the best football game that you can possibly have and having that focus. You need to be focused on your opponent and the task at hand and really keep the main thing the main thing."

Northern Illinois Coach Thomas Hammock echoed many of the same sentiments as Jones.

One advantage his Huskies have is experience. Northern Illinois has an older roster and many of its players participated in the Cure Bowl at Orlando, Fla., two years ago that saw the Huskies fall to Coastal Carolina in a 47-41 shootout.

"With Arkansas State, you see a young team that got better as the season went along," Hammock said. "We know it's going to be a tremendous challenge. We're excited about the challenge, but I believe in our guys. We believe in who we are and what we're about and we're anxious to show that."

Look no further than the quarterback battle to see the difference in experience between the two teams. Jaylen Raynor, an 18-year-old true freshman, leads the Red Wolves, while the Huskies are led by 25-year-old Rocky Lombardi, who is in his seventh season on a college football roster dating back to 2017 at Michigan State.

"Rocky is a guy we got as a transfer and he helped us win a championship," Hammock said, referring to Huskies' Mid-American Conference title in 2021. "He has really given us a chance in every game we've played. We've lost five games by [a combined] 22 points. It takes a level of toughness and takes a level of dealing with adversity. A lot of that starts with the quarterback position."

Arkansas State has not been hit as hard by the transfer portal as other Sun Belt Conference programs, but the Red Wolves did lose starting linebacker Javonte Mackey, who elected to sign with Memphis. Junior Dane Motley is set to start in place of Mackey today.

Northern Illinois features a potent rushing attack spearheaded by Antario Brown. The junior running back is ranked 19th nationally with 1,164 yards rushing on 187 carries this season. Wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph is the top weapon on the outside for Lombardi. Rudolph has recorded 499 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, while also rushing for 176 yards and another score.

"They do a great job schematically," Jones said of the Huskies' offense. "They're very limited in their run game, but what they do, they do it at an elite level [with] the way they hide the play with the formations, the motions and the shifts. The adjustments in the communication part of it that they force a defense to do, it's a challenge in and of itself."

Northern Illinois also boasts a tough defense that is ranked 21st in the FBS in total defense and sixth against the pass, giving up just 164.6 passing yards per game.

"They are big," Hammock said of Arkansas State's offensive line. "We have not faced an offensive line in terms of length and weight of their size. It's going to be a tremendous challenge for us, but I really like our defensive line. We got some guys that have been in the trenches and understand what it takes. The game is going to be won up front one way or the other."

With today being the 13th game of the season, Jones said he believes the Red Wolves have matured to the point where the players are ready for the challenge Northern Illinois will present. That maturity will certainly be tested following a whirlwind week of travel, events and experiences that come with a bowl game.

"There are not many players on our roster that have even had the bowl experience, so everything has kind of been a first impression," Jones said. "You have to rely now on your maturity as a football team even though we only have 11 seniors. All the pageantry and all the different events are great, but this is really at the end of the day what it's all about. Competing and finding a way to win the football game."